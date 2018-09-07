 


Diez y Seis Launches Its Festive Brunch on Mexican Independence Day
Courtesy of Diez y Seis

Diez y Seis Launches Its Festive Brunch on Mexican Independence Day

Clarissa Buch | September 7, 2018 | 8:30am
Overlooking the Shore Club's infinity pool, Diez y Seis is set to launch a weekend Mexican brunch party, complete with live music, a bottomless buffet, and tableside cocktails.

The reoccurring event, which will happen every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. after the launch Sunday, September 16, will feature a lineup of buffet-style fare from executive chef Jose Icardi, best known for opening the Argentine restaurant Leynia at the Delano.

A peek at the menu reveals Mexican-style French toast, build-your-own parfaits, meats such as bacon and sausage, and eggs your way. Look for deli-style cold cuts and an assortment of breads, cheeses, and pastries too. Brunch costs $50 per person and includes unlimited visits to the buffet.

Diez y Seis Launches Its Festive Brunch on Mexican Independence Day
Courtesy of Diez y Seis

During the meal, the restaurant's portable beverage cart will visit tables to prepare $15 vodka-based bloody marys and mezcal-based bloody marias. Patrons can choose from three mixes — spicy, traditional, and tomatillo — along with toppings. Bottomless champagne ($12), fresh-pressed juice, and ginger and wheatgrass shots will also be available.

For the brunch's debut, which falls on Mexican Independence Day, Latin Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Mr. Pauer will spin throughout the afternoon. When brunch ends at 4 p.m., the party will continue poolside.

The restaurant's name is a nod to Mexican Independence Day as well. The tradition is reflected throughout the space, with flatware from Mexico and an atmosphere comparable to an upscale taqueria.

“I fell in love with Mexican cuisine 15 years ago when I took my first trip to Mexico City," Icardi told New Times this past May. "We are living in a time where Mexican food is becoming revalued in the U.S. It’s really exciting to cook."

Diez y Seis Brunch. 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3226; morganshotelgroup.com. Sunday, September 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m and every Saturday thereafter.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

