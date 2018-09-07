Diez y Seis Launches Its Festive Brunch on Mexican Independence Day

Overlooking the Shore Club's infinity pool, Diez y Seis is set to launch a weekend Mexican brunch party, complete with live music, a bottomless buffet, and tableside cocktails.

The reoccurring event, which will happen every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. after the launch Sunday, September 16, will feature a lineup of buffet-style fare from executive chef Jose Icardi, best known for opening the Argentine restaurant Leynia at the Delano.

A peek at the menu reveals Mexican-style French toast, build-your-own parfaits, meats such as bacon and sausage, and eggs your way. Look for deli-style cold cuts and an assortment of breads , cheeses, and pastries too. Brunch costs $50 per person and includes unlimited visits to the buffet.