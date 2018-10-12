Rok:Brgr's Brunch Menu Features Pumpkin Pancakes and $15 Rosé

This past summer, Rok:Brgr launched Saturday brunch across all of its South Florida locations, including South Miami, Hallandale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Delray Beach.

Now, the burger joint is behind a new fall-inspired brunch menu filled with caramel, apple, and pumpkin treats.

Available every Saturday and Sunday, the seasonal plates include caramel apple French toast garnished with brown butter, cinnamon apples, whipped cream, and maple syrup; pumpkin pancakes topped with candied pecans, cinnamon butter, maple syrup; and a vegan banana bread.

Other new additions range from a four-ounce petite burger with American cheese and special sauce to the Fit Fam Breakfast, a lower-calorie alternative complete with scrambled egg whites, turkey bacon, avocado, sliced tomatoes, and country bread. In addition, look out for the smoked salmon toast, avocado toast, and a serving of four waffles smothered in blueberry compote, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Also, the restaurant has upgraded its beverage offerings to include $15 Maison Belle Claire rosé.

EXPAND Try blueberry and whipped cream waffles. Courtesy of Rok:Brgr

If you've never experienced Rok:Brgr's brunch, start with one of the restaurant's best-selling hangover sandwiches ($14). The Part One includes an over-easy egg, maple-peppered bacon, sriracha aioli, tomato, avocado, and American cheese on a multigrain bun. Part Two is meatloaf, crispy onion strings, and cheddar cheese on toasted ciabatta.

Other brunch items include the eggs and burger, which includes a bunless prime burger topped with American cheese and served alongside two eggs, bacon, and country potatoes; as well as chicken and waffles drizzled in bourbon-maple syrup; French toast lollipops, doused in cinnamon and maple creme ($10 and up); and the Morning Glory burger, with bacon and a fried egg.

Rok:Brgr. Various locations; rokbrgr.com. Brunch Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.