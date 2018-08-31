Deck Sixteen Serves Dog-Friendly Saturday Brunch

Take your four-legged friend to Saturday brunch at Deck Sixteen, located on the third floor of the Hyatt Centric in South Beach.

The indoor/outdoor restaurant, which serves brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys ($15), live music, and a robust selection of sweet and savory items with a Mediterranean twist. Plus, next to the restaurant is Wooftop Park, the first rooftop dog park in Miami Beach.

Led by executive chef Richard Pelliccia, brunch begins with roasted corn and chickpea salad mixed with feta cheese, piquillo peppers, and a tangy harissa and guava vinaigrette ($12). Another popular choice is the grilled vegetable and burrata, served with roasted peppers and drizzled with chimichurri and sherry glaze ($12).