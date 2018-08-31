 


Open-face BLT on toasted country bread.EXPAND
Open-face BLT on toasted country bread.
Courtesy of Deck Sixteen

Deck Sixteen Serves Dog-Friendly Saturday Brunch

Clarissa Buch | August 31, 2018 | 10:16am
Take your four-legged friend to Saturday brunch at Deck Sixteen, located on the third floor of the Hyatt Centric in South Beach.

The indoor/outdoor restaurant, which serves brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys ($15), live music, and a robust selection of sweet and savory items with a Mediterranean twist. Plus, next to the restaurant is Wooftop Park, the first rooftop dog park in Miami Beach.

Led by executive chef Richard Pelliccia, brunch begins with roasted corn and chickpea salad mixed with feta cheese, piquillo peppers, and a tangy harissa and guava vinaigrette ($12). Another popular choice is the grilled vegetable and burrata, served with roasted peppers and drizzled with chimichurri and sherry glaze ($12).

Continue with French toast stuffed with guava and ricotta and showered in coconut rum maple syrup ($12), or opt for the bananas Foster, which comes garnished with caramelized bananas, brown sugar, and the same coconut rum maple syrup ($14).

Savory items include a brunch burger layered with charred poblano relish, avocado, and a fried egg ($14); a smoked salmon omelet with onions, capers, and roasted tomato cream cheese ($16); a shakshouka Benedict on grilled pita with cumin hollandaise ($11); and an open-face BLT with turkey and a fried egg on toasted country bread.

Top off the meal with something light and sweet, such as fruit and yogurt parfait containing Cindy Lou's granola and agave syrup.

If Deck Sixteen's bottomless drinks aren't your style, you can sip pup-inspired cocktails such as the Wooftini, the Bark Collins, and the Mutt Mojito instead.

Deck Sixteen at the Hyatt Centric South Beach. 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-7400; southbeachmiami.centric.hyatt.com. Brunch Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valet costs $5 with brunch validation.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

