Marlins Partner With Biscayne Bay Brewing to Craft a Massive Beer Hall at the Ballpark

For the past two years, the Miami Marlins have been undertaking what one might call an aggressive refurbishing. New ownership, led by former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter, has done everything from making hot dogs cheaper to improving the uniforms/logo to replenishing the entire minor-league system to sending Billy the Marlin to the best plastic surgeon in South Florida.

The team's newest project, however, could be its best yet: A beer hall is coming to Marlins Park in collaboration with a Miami brewery. This isn't the first time the Fish have partnered with a local beer maker. At the stadium in 2017, Miami Brewing Company opened a beer hall pouring beers made by the Homestead-based brewery. In addition, Nightlife Brewing Co. is located in the stadium complex. The brewery can be found on the first floor of the stadium's Home Plate Garage.

Now the Marlins and the Doral-based Biscayne Bay Brewing are teaming up to offer the next ballpark enhancement: Biscayne Bay Brew Hall. The five-year partnership between the brewery and the team consists of a 3,000-square-foot space located in the atrium near Sections 15 and 16 on the Promenade Level.

Biscayne Bay Brewing will also create a signature Marlins craft beer that will be available at the hall as well as other retail locations at the park and throughout South Florida. Finally, Marlins fans will be able to walk into a bar and order a beer designed to get them through another long season.

Courtesy of the Miami Marlins

According to the Marlins, the beer hall will include an area for performances and a large video wall. The team says the hall will be open on game days and will also be available for group activities throughout the year. With a large garage-door wall, the beer hall can also transform into an open-air space.

Biscayne Bay Brew Hall is just the latest addition to Marlins Park that promotes social engagement among fans. The team has expressed a desire to enhance the fan experience since new ownership took over, and after considering fan feedback, the Marlins added two social spaces — AutoNation Alley and the Social: Estrella Jalisco — prior to the 2019 season.

According to Marlins spokesperson Adam Jones, the beer hall is meant to create a new social setting that caters to Marlins fans and improves their game-day experience.

“Baseball is the social sport, and the new Biscayne Bay Brew Hall is the next enhancement in our lineup of unique and impactful programming at the ballpark as our organization continues its commitment to invest in the fan experience,” Jones says. “This partnership with a marquee local brewing company will give our fans a great social option at Marlins Park that will be a popular meeting space pre- and postgame. We also love that this partnership enables our brand to be present throughout the market and in fans’ hands all around South Florida.”

Courtesy of the Miami Marlins

Biscayne Bay Brewery first laid roots in Miami in 2012, so opening a space in the local MLB team's park is an admirable accomplishment for such a young brewery.

“We are thrilled the Marlins chose Biscayne Bay Brewing, a locally owned and independent craft brewery, to enhance their fan experience," says Jose Mallea, president of Biscayne Bay Brewing. "Having a platform like Marlins Park to introduce Miamians to quality and locally made beer is an incredible opportunity. It clearly demonstrates the Marlins’ commitment to this community, and we could not be more excited about the future of the team."

Marlins Park. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; miami.marlins.mlb.com/mia/ballpark.