Bagels, Tap 42, Food Festivals, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine festival returns and Tap 42 opens its ninth location, in Kendall. Plus, Mitch's Downtown celebrates National Bagel Day, Fairchild hosts its chocolate festival, and the Wharf Fort Lauderdale presents the Riverside Circus all weekend long.
click to enlarge
Guests enjoy wine pours at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.
Photo courtesy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
The third edition of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns through Sunday at a new oceanfront location. The festival, which celebrates Broward County's food, wine, craft beer, and spirits scene, will showcase its highest number of activations yet — a total of 20 events held across the county. The highlight of the festival, however, is the grand tasting, which takes place on Saturday at Las Olas Oceanside Park, with restaurants like Mastro's Ocean Club and Pink Love Donuts and More participating (tickets start at $69). The festival closes with Family Day, a free event featuring kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and cocktail bars on Sunday. Through Sunday, January 16, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and other venues. For ticket information and a complete schedule of events, visit gflfoodwine.com.
click to enlarge
Saturday is National Bagel Day!
Courtesy of Mitch's Downtown
National Bagel Day at Mitch's Downtown
Saturday, Fort Lauderdale's newest New York-style deli and bagel shop Mitch's Downtown celebrates National Bagel Day with a free half-dozen bagels for every dozen purchased ($17.50). Bagel selections include bialy, egg, everything, pumpernickel, poppy, and wheat everything. (Or take it up a notch with Mitch's rainbow-colored bagels.) Pair your choices with any of the fixings, such as sliced nova, homemade whitefish salad, or tuna salad. You can also take your pick of select deli meats from Carnegie Deli, including pastrami and corned beef. Saturday, January 15, at Mitch's Downtown, 540 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-779-7599; mitchsdowntown.com.
click to enlarge
Chocolat treats at the annual Fairchild Festival of Chocolate.
Photo by Christina Mendenhall
Fairchild Festival of Chocolate
On Saturday and Sunday, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden celebrates its Festival of Chocolate. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, visit the "House of Chocolate," where you can meet master chocolatiers, play giant lawn games like Jenga, chess, and Connect Four, and enjoy live music while sipping on craft cocktails. Other activities include free "cooking with cacao" classes, food vendors, and other surprises. Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16 at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables; 305- 667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $15.95 for students with ID; $11.95 for kids 6-17; and free for kids 5 and under.
click to enlarge
The Riverside Circus is back this weekend!
Photo by Branden Paillant
Riverside Circus at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Did you miss the Wharf Miami's Riverside Circus last weekend? Good news: The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will host its own edition through Sunday. Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the New River all weekend long. While you enjoy live music and performances, sample bites from resident food trucks including the Even Keel, Lunchroom, The Piefather, Cookies & Cream, and Mrs. Balloo. There will also be drink specials and beat-the-clock happy-hour pricing from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Through Sunday, January 16, at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfftl.com/circus.
click to enlarge
Tap 42 in Kendall is the chain's largest location to date.
Photo courtesy of Tap 42
Tap 42 Opens Ninth Location
Craft beer bar and gastropub Tap 42 is behind yet another location — this time in Kendall. Marking the brand's ninth South Florida outpost, Tap 42 in Kendall's Town & Country Center is the brand's largest location to date. The local chain is known for its modern interpretations of gastropub fare, a selection of over 40 craft beers on tap, and its take on the weekend-long bottomless brunch featuring options like mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha Floridan or 42 Hazy Daze. Now open at 11735 Sherry Ln., Miami; 305-279-1846; tap42.com.