Bagels, Tap 42, Food Festivals, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Guests enjoy wine pours at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Photo courtesy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival

click to enlarge Saturday is National Bagel Day! Courtesy of Mitch's Downtown

National Bagel Day at Mitch's Downtown

click to enlarge Chocolat treats at the annual Fairchild Festival of Chocolate. Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Fairchild Festival of Chocolate

click to enlarge The Riverside Circus is back this weekend! Photo by Branden Paillant

Riverside Circus at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

click to enlarge Tap 42 in Kendall is the chain's largest location to date. Photo courtesy of Tap 42

Tap 42 Opens Ninth Location

This weekend, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine festival returns and Tap 42 opens its ninth location, in Kendall. Plus, Mitch's Downtown celebrates National Bagel Day, Fairchild hosts its chocolate festival, and the Wharf Fort Lauderdale presents the Riverside Circus all weekend long.The third edition of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival returns through Sunday at a new oceanfront location. The festival, which celebrates Broward County's food, wine, craft beer, and spirits scene, will showcase its highest number of activations yet — a total of 20 events held across the county. The highlight of the festival, however, is the grand tasting, which takes place on Saturday at Las Olas Oceanside Park, with restaurants like Mastro's Ocean Club and Pink Love Donuts and More participating (tickets start at $69). The festival closes with Family Day, a free event featuring kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and cocktail bars on Sunday.Saturday, Fort Lauderdale's newest New York-style deli and bagel shop Mitch's Downtown celebrates National Bagel Day with a free half-dozen bagels for every dozen purchased ($17.50). Bagel selections include bialy, egg, everything, pumpernickel, poppy, and wheat everything. (Or take it up a notch with Mitch's rainbow-colored bagels.) Pair your choices with any of the fixings, such as sliced nova, homemade whitefish salad, or tuna salad. You can also take your pick of select deli meats from Carnegie Deli, including pastrami and corned beef.On Saturday and Sunday, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden celebrates its Festival of Chocolate. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, visit the "House of Chocolate," where you can meet master chocolatiers, play giant lawn games like Jenga, chess, and Connect Four, and enjoy live music while sipping on craft cocktails. Other activities include free "cooking with cacao" classes, food vendors, and other surprises.Did you miss the Wharf Miami's Riverside Circus last weekend? Good news: The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will host its own edition through Sunday. Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the New River all weekend long. While you enjoy live music and performances, sample bites from resident food trucks including the Even Keel, Lunchroom, The Piefather, Cookies & Cream, and Mrs. Balloo. There will also be drink specials and beat-the-clock happy-hour pricing from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.Craft beer bar and gastropub Tap 42 is behind yet another location — this time in Kendall. Marking the brand's ninth South Florida outpost, Tap 42 in Kendall's Town & Country Center is the brand's largest location to date. The local chain is known for its modern interpretations of gastropub fare, a selection of over 40 craft beers on tap, and its take on the weekend-long bottomless brunch featuring options like mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha Floridan or 42 Hazy Daze.