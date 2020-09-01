August 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Chef Niven Patel opened Mamey in the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables.

August has been an eventful month for Miami's restaurant industry.

The most impactful development didn't occur until the very last day of the month, when restaurants were permitted to reopen their indoor dining rooms. But earlier in August, high-profile establishments like Macchialina and Traymore at the Como resurfaced with additional outdoor dining space, social distancing, and updated menus.

A host of restaurants — some of them pop-ups — made their debuts in spite of COVID-19. Beaker & Gray took over the rooftop at the Citadel, and Niven Patel opened Mamey at the brand-new Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables.

Another Miami Beach favorite, Red South Beach, found an entirely new space in response to our collective "New Normal," which has placed a premium on outdoor seating.

Still, it has been a tough month for many. A number of restaurants and breweries closed permanently, including well-loved institutions like David's Cafe and Cake Thai Kitchen.

In the bad news/good news category, Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery closed but will be replaced with Boston Beer Co. sibling Dogfish Head.

Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, are planning to open, or have permanently closed.

Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms are listed here.

A list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery can be found here.

Please bear in mind that days and hours of operation are subject to change. We strongly suggest you call before you head out.

Fish and chips at the Chippy. Photo by Justin Brown

Openings



Beaker & Gray Takeover at the Citadel Rooftop. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com.

Bulla Gastrobar at the Falls. 8870 SW 136th St., Miami; 786-697-8146; bullagastrobar.com.

Cheeseburger Baby at Bob's Your Uncle. 928 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-542-5366; cheeseburgerbaby.net.

The Chippy at Balans Restaurant at Mary Brickell Village. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-809-8587; thechippy-restaurant.com.

Coral House Italian Restaurant. 1762 Coral Way, Miami; 786-502-3238; coralhousemiami.com.

Empire Social Lounge. 8955 Dadeland Blvd., Miami; 305-209-4987; empiresociallounge.com.

Falafel Pop-Up at Zak the Baker. 295 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-294-0876; zakthebaker.com.

Kimberly's Frozen Treats. 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 508-572-9026; facebook.com/kimberlysfrozentreats.

Lil' Laos. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com.

Lost City Brewing Company. 12207 NE 13th Ct, North Miami; 305-456-0318; lostcitybrewing.com.

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse. 3340 Coral Way, Miami; 786-241-6729; majesticbakehouse.com.

Mamey. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; thesishotelmiami.com.

Margot Natural Wine Bar at Nikki Beach Miami. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305 538-1111; margotnaturalwinebar.com.

Nonna Lina. 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-634-1005; nonnalinamiami.com.

Nostimo. 170 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-418-0808; eatnostimo.com.

Rosie's. 439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-454-9065; rosiesmia.square.site.

Sonny's Someday Steakhouse. 7357 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-2422; jaguarsunmia.com.

Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee at Cake Thai Kitchen. Photo by CandaceWest.com

Closings



Bousa Brewing Co.

Cake Thai Kitchen

Concrete Beach Brewery

David's

Ghee (Design District location)

Le Sirenuse

EXPAND Red South Beach chef and part-owner Peter Vauthy Photo by Luis Perez

On the Move

Red South Beach - Moving to 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-534-3688; redsobe.com.

g.l.o.w. yogurt is coming to Wynwood. Photo courtesy of g.l.o.w.

