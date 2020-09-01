August 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

August has been an eventful month for Miami's restaurant industry.
The most impactful development didn't occur until the very last day of the month, when restaurants were permitted to reopen their indoor dining rooms. But earlier in August, high-profile establishments like Macchialina and Traymore at the Como resurfaced with additional outdoor dining space, social distancing, and updated menus.
A host of restaurants — some of them pop-ups — made their debuts in spite of COVID-19. Beaker & Gray took over the rooftop at the Citadel, and Niven Patel opened Mamey at the brand-new Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables.
Another Miami Beach favorite, Red South Beach, found an entirely new space in response to our collective "New Normal," which has placed a premium on outdoor seating.
Still, it has been a tough month for many. A number of restaurants and breweries closed permanently, including well-loved institutions like David's Cafe and Cake Thai Kitchen.
In the bad news/good news category, Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery closed but will be replaced with Boston Beer Co. sibling Dogfish Head.
Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, are planning to open, or have permanently closed.
Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms are listed here.
A list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery can be found here.
Please bear in mind that days and hours of operation are subject to change. We strongly suggest you call before you head out.
Openings
- Beaker & Gray Takeover at the Citadel Rooftop. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com.
- Bulla Gastrobar at the Falls. 8870 SW 136th St., Miami; 786-697-8146; bullagastrobar.com.
- Cheeseburger Baby at Bob's Your Uncle. 928 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-542-5366; cheeseburgerbaby.net.
- The Chippy at Balans Restaurant at Mary Brickell Village. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-809-8587; thechippy-restaurant.com.
- Coral House Italian Restaurant. 1762 Coral Way, Miami; 786-502-3238; coralhousemiami.com.
- Empire Social Lounge. 8955 Dadeland Blvd., Miami; 305-209-4987; empiresociallounge.com.
- Falafel Pop-Up at Zak the Baker. 295 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-294-0876; zakthebaker.com.
- Kimberly's Frozen Treats. 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 508-572-9026; facebook.com/kimberlysfrozentreats.
- Lil' Laos. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com.
- Lost City Brewing Company. 12207 NE 13th Ct, North Miami; 305-456-0318; lostcitybrewing.com.
- Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse. 3340 Coral Way, Miami; 786-241-6729; majesticbakehouse.com.
- Mamey. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; thesishotelmiami.com.
- Margot Natural Wine Bar at Nikki Beach Miami. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305 538-1111; margotnaturalwinebar.com.
- Nonna Lina. 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-634-1005; nonnalinamiami.com.
- Nostimo. 170 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-418-0808; eatnostimo.com.
- Rosie's. 439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-454-9065; rosiesmia.square.site.
- Sonny's Someday Steakhouse. 7357 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-2422; jaguarsunmia.com.
Closings
- Bousa Brewing Co.
- Cake Thai Kitchen
- Concrete Beach Brewery
- David's
- Ghee (Design District location)
- Le Sirenuse
On the Move
Red South Beach - Moving to 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-534-3688; redsobe.com.
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery & Restaurant - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Bebitos - Jason Odio to open a modern version of a Cuban café
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- Caja Caliente - food truck opening spot in Design District
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chick-fil-A - Opening in downtown Miami
- Cilantro 27 - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Cubanitos - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Dogfish Head - OPening up in former Concrete Beach space
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub opening in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef to open restaurant in Wynwood
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale Beach
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
- La Esquina de Tony - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening soon
- The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Marabú at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2020
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Nathan's Famous - Opening first Miami brick and mortar location.
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Orno - Chef Niven Patel opening two concepts in Coral Gables
- Planta - Opening in West Palm Beach and Cocowalk.
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opening outpost of his Harlem hit
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening a taproom
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Vegan Cuban Cuisine - Vegan Cuban cuisine opening a plant-based ventanita
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
