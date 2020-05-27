Miami Restaurants Open for Dine-In Service

Miami restaurants are ready to welcome back customers.

After more than two months of lockdown, restaurant dining rooms in Miami-Dade County have begun to reopen over the past week.

Strict guidelines will be in place for restaurants and bars, including a limit of 50 percent occupancy and physical distancing of at least six feet between parties.

Those who are not yet ready to venture out should check out New Times' list of restaurants that offer delivery and contactless pickup.

Below, in alphabetical order, is a running list of restaurants in Miami-Dade that have reopened their dining rooms. This list will be updated on an ongoing basis.

Because days and hours of operation are subject to change, we have opted not to list that information, nor other details such as reservation requirements. It's always best to call before you head out.

If you know of a Miami-Dade County restaurant that should be added to this list, email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

222 Taco. The North Bay Village Cal-Mex taco spot keeps up a creative cocktail menu alongside its signature bites. 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 833-222-8226; 222ta.co.

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. The menu at this restaurant highlights the art of woodfired cooking. 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura; 305-902-4363; 800degreesaventura.com.

All Day. The downtown Miami café and restaurant is known for its creative brunch menu. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-3447; alldaymia.com.

Amare Ristorante. The family-owned Italian spot gives Miami a taste of the Amalfi Coast. 1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-598-8622; amareristorante.com.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. The pizzeria is known for the use of freshly-made dough, imported Italian tomatoes, Grande mozzarella, and coal-fired cooking. 17901 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura; 305-830-2625; acfp.com.

Anthony's Runway 84. The airport-themed restaurant serves authentic Italian fare. 3380 W. State Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-8484; runway-84.com.

Arbetter's Hot Dogs. Since 1959, this retro Westchester institution has served up a simple menu of American staples. 8747 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-207-0555; arbetterhotdogs.com.

Ariete. Offering New American fare, the restaurant has reopened for dine-in service. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietecoconutgrove.com.

Azucar Ice Cream Company. The inventive ice cream store is a Calle Ocho staple. 1503 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-381-0369; azucaricecream.com.

Baby Jane. The Brickell gastropub serves Japanese fare and small plates alongside craft cocktails. 500 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-3555; babyjanemiami.com.

Bachour. Helmed by pastry chef Antonio Bachour, the restaurant is a sweet tooth's heaven. 2020 Salzedo St., Miami; 305-203-0552; antonio-bachour.com.



Bacon Bitch. The Bacon-centric restaurant is located in Miami Beach's Franklin Hotel. 860 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-900-7371; baconbitch.com.

Bakan. The Wynwood based restaurant specializes in tequila, mezcal, and traditional Mexican fare. 2801 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-396-7080; bakanwynwood.com.

Ball and Chain. Located in Little Havana, the bar serves Cuban favorites alongside its cocktail menu. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.

Bar Meli 69. This intimate tapas and wine bar is located in Miami's MiMo District. 6927 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-754-5558; barmeli.com.

Bar One Miami. The restaurant and lounge serve signature craft cocktails and a globally inspired menu. 520 West Ave., Commercial Unit 1, Miami Beach; 305-763-8323; baronemiamibeach.com.

The Bazaar by José Andrés. The menu blends chef Andrés’ Spanish heritage, with Miami's multicultural influences. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2999; thebazaar.com.

Beaker & Gray. The Wynwood restaurant features small, shareable plates and craft cocktails. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Blackbrick Chinese. The chef-owned Chinese restaurant is known for its selection of dim sum. 3451 NE 1st Ave., Miami; 305-573-8886; midtownchinese.com.

Blue Collar. The MiMo-based restaurant is known for its comfort-food menu. 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com.

Bombay Darbar. The mom-and-pop Indian restaurant serves fresh, light Indian cuisine. 2901 Florida Ave., Miami; 305-444-7272; bombaydarbar.com.

Bon Gout BBQ. The BBQ joint fuses Caribbean, Haitian, and classic soul food favorites for a flavor-forward menu. 99 NW 54th St., Miami; 305-381-5464; bongoutbbq.com.

Bourbon Steak. Located in the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, customers can again enjoy the steakhouse's fine dining experience. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6600; bourbonsteakmia.com.

Buena Vista Deli. The French bakery, deli, and restaurant is located in the heart of Buena Vista. 4590 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-576-3945; buenavistadeli.com.

Bulla Gastrobar. The trendy Spanish gastrobar serves up dynamic, house-made tapas. 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami; 305-441-0107; bullagastrobar.com.

Caja Caliente. Caja Caliente recently expanded from a food truck to a brick and mortar in Coral Gables. 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami; 786-431-1947; caja-caliente.com.

Cafe La Trova. Julio Cabrera and Chef Michelle Bernstein bring a classic Cuban eatery to Calle Ocho. 971 SW 8th St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com.

Café Prima Pasta. The family-owned and operated restaurant serves Italian cooking with an Argentinean flare. 414 71st St., Miami Beach; 305-867-0106; cafeprimapasta.com.

Captain Jim's Seafood Market. The North Miami staple has been serving seasonal seafood favorites since the 90s. 12950 W. Dixie Highway, Miami; 305-892-2812; captainjimsmiami.com.

Casa D'Angelo. The family-owned Italian restaurant is known for its classic Tuscan menu. 1201 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1234; casa-d-angelo.com.

Chayhana Oasis. Chayhana Oasis takes inspiration from the central Eurasian region. 250 Sunny Isles Blvd., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-917-1133; chayhanaoasis.com.

Coyo Taco. The Mexican street food chain has three locations across Miami. 120 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-629-7929; coyo-taco.com.

Delicious Raw. The plant-based kitchen serves juices, smoothies, and healthy bites. 1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-452-7575; delraw.com.

Doggi's Arepa Bar. The local chain offers an extensive menu of Venezuelan cuisine. 801 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 754-400-8115; eatdoggis.com.

Eating House. Offering a menu of locally sourced dishes, the restaurant has reopened it's dining room. 804 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com.

Esotico. The tiki bar and restaurant is known for its small plates and tropical beverages. 1600 NE 1st Ave., Miami; 305-800-8454; esoticomiami.com.

Exquisito. Located next to the historic Tower Theater on Calle Ocho, the family-owned cafe is known for affordable Cuban staples. 1510 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-0227; exquisitorestaurant.com.

Finka Table & Tap. The Cuban gastropub is co-owned by siblings Eileen and Jonathan Andrade. 14690 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-227-8818; finkarestaurant.com.

Fiola. The Coral Gables restaurant is the second location of Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred flagship, Fiola DC. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; 786-334-6494; fiolamiami.com.

Fiorito. Serving traditional Argentinian fare, the Little Haiti spot is inspired by owners Maximiliano and Cristian Alvarez's childhood eating. 5555 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-754-2899; fioritomiami.com.

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill. The beloved South Florida sports bar chain is best known for its baby back ribs. Various locations; flanigans.net.

The Foxy Brown. The popular weekend brunch spot is known for its creative take on American comfort food. 723 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-4236; thefoxybrown.com.

Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market. Owned by father-son duo Esteban Jr. and Luis Garcia, the seafood restaurant overlooks the Miami River. 398 NW North River Dr., Miami; 305-375-0765; garciasmiami.com.

Ghee Design District. The brainchild of chef Niven Patel, patrons can enjoy Ghee's seasonal Indian menu in person. 3620 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 786-636-6122; 8965 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 305-968-1850; gheemiami.com.

Gianni’s. Mediterranean cuisine served in the historic former Versace Mansion. 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com.

Greek Islands Taverna. Brothers Sam and George Kantzavelos helm this Fort Lauderdale Mediterranean spot. 3300 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-568-0008; greekislands.com.



Icebox Cafe. Known for its cakes, this dining staple on Miami Beach has been open for more than 20 years. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.

Islas Canarias Cafe. Since 1977, this Cuban joint has served up staples like Cuban coffee and hot croquetas. 3804 SW 137th Ave., Miami; 305-559-0111; islascanariasrestaurant.com.

Jaguar Restaurant. Jaguar serves Central and South American fare in a colorful setting. 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-444-0216; jaguarrestaurant.com.

Josh's Deli. Owner Josh Marcus gives classic New York delicatessen fare a new lease. 9517 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-397-8494; joshsdeli.com.

Katsuya. Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi serves sushi and robata dishes for a unique dining experience. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; 8 SE Eighth St., Miami 305-859-0200; sbe.com/restaurants/katsuya/south-beach.



Kush. The Wynwood gastropub offers burgers and a curated craft beer selection. 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-4500; kushwynwood.com.

Kyu. The Asian-American concept restaurant is known for its wood-fired grilling techniques. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyumiami.com.

La Fresa Francesa. The intimate Hialeah bistro has reopened for dine-in service. 59 W. Third St., Miami; 786-717-6886; facebook.com/lafresafrancesa.



Lagniappe House. The Midtown Miami jazz club and wine garden offers grilled basics with a large assortment of cheeses, charcuterie, wine, and craft beer. 3425 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108 lagniappehouse.com.

La Mesa. Serving Cuban fusion cuisine, the menu consists of new takes on old favorites. 8872 SW 24th St., Miami; 786-703-3907; lamesamiami.com.

La Sandwicherie. The French style sandwich shop has three Miami locations and is a late-night staple. 169 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2390; 34 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-374-9852; lasandwicherie.com.

Le Chick. The meat lovers paradise serves a menu of rotisserie chicken and burgers out of it's Wynwood location. 310 NW 24th St, Miami; 786-216-7086; lechickrotisserie.com.

LPM Restaurant & Bar. Situated in the Brickell neighborhood, LPM offers a French Mediterranean menu. 300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-403-9133; lpmrestaurants.com.

Lokal. The Coconut Grove burger bar is known for an impressive craft beer selection and locally sourced produce. 3190 Commodore Plaza., Coconut Grove; 305-442-3377; lokalmiami.com.

Lucali. Lucali is the Miami outpost of Mark Iacono's famed Brooklyn flagship pizzeria. 930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 305-695-4441; lucali.com.

Lung Yai Thai Tapas. The casual Thai eatery serves tradition bites from it's Calle Ocho outpost. 1731 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-334-6262; lungyaitapas.com.

M&V Cafe. The cafe opened in North Miami earlier this year, combining Italian and French cuisine. 12953 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-456-0002; mandvcafe.com.

Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show. The tiki bar and dinner-show venue is an authentic nod to Polynesian fare. 3599 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-563-3272; maikai.com.

Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Mandolin offers patrons a taste of the Aegean in an idyllic garden setting. 4312 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-749-9140; mandolinmiami.com.

Meraki Greek Bistro. The downtown Miami restaurant serves Greek staples like gyros & kebabs. 42 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-773-1535; merakibistro.com.

Miam Cafe. This Wynwood coffee shop serves daytime fare and has daily specials. 2750 NW 3rd Ave., Miami; 786-703-1451; miam.cafe.

NaiYaRa. The restaurant's menu blends Thai street food and Japanese specialties for a unique culinary experience. 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com.

Navé. The seafood-centric Italian restaurant by chefs Michael Beltran and Justin Flit has reopened for dine-in service. 3540 Main Hwy., #C-103, Miami; 786-615-3747; navemiami.com.

Obra Kitchen Table. Venezuelan chef Carlos García delivers upscale comfort food at this Brickell outpost. 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com.

Phuc Yea. Known for pho and other Vietnamese staples, chef Cesar Zapata and Ani Meinhold's menu fuses Cajun and Vietnamese cuisine. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Pubbelly Sushi. The South Florida chain puts a creative spin on Japanese cuisine. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-690-7710; 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-899-5043; 8970 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-369-5472; and 1424 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-9282; pubbellyglobal.com.



Red South Beach. Chef Peter Vauthy serves high-quality steaks and seafood at his South Beach steakhouse. 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-3688; redthesteakhouse.com.

Rustic Inn Crabhouse. The Fort Lauderdale landmark is known for its famed garlic crabs. 4331 Ravenswood Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-584-1637; rusticinn.com.

Rusty Pelican. Known for it's menu of fresh local seafood, diners can enjoy the sunset over the bay at this South Florida landmark. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

Sakaya Kitchen. The eatery takes a thoughtful approach to new Asian-fusion cooking. 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8096; sakayakitchen.com.

Sala’o. The Eighth Street restaurant offers Cuban and Caribbean fare alongside a classic cocktail menu. 1642 SW 8th St., Miami; 305-642-8989; salaorestaurant.com.

Salumeria 104. The trattoria-style restaurant helmed by chef Angelo Masarin is now open for dine-in service. 3451 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-424-9588; 117 Miracle Mile, Miami; 305-640-5547; salumeria104.com.

Sanguich de Miami. The Cuban sandwich spot is a no-frills Miami staple. 2057 SW Eighth St., Miami 305-539-0969; sanguichdemiami.com.

Shokudo. The Asian-fusion bistro serves comfort food inspired by Japanese, Thai, and Korean cuisine. 4740 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-758-7782; shokudomiami.com.

Silverlake Bistro. The chef-owned American bistro and wine bar is now open. 1211 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-803-8113; facebook.com/silverlakemiamibeach.

Sottosale. Located in MiMo, the classic Italian restaurant is best known for its house-made pasta. 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-634-1005; sottosalemiami.com.

Spris Artisan Pizza. The local pizza chain has reopened. 731 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-673-2020; 5748 Sunset Dr., Miami; 786-535-1042; 3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-0999; sprispizza.com.

Stiltsville Fish Bar. Husband and wife Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis are behind this Sunset Harbour seafood restaurant. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com.

Sugarcane Raw Bar. The oyster bar and grill serve Asian fusion inspired small plates from its three kitchens – an open fire grill, sushi, and raw bar, and traditional kitchen. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

SuViche. The Popular South Florida chain serves sushi rolls, ceviche, and other Peruvian specialties. Various locations; suviche.com.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company. The bar serves creative bar bites alongside its award-winning cocktails. 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

Taquiza Miami Beach. With three locations across Miami, patrons can't get enough of the Mexican taquería's blue corn tortillas and chips, made from scratch daily. 7450 Ocean Terr., Miami Beach; 786-588-4755; taquizatacos.com.

Tanuki Miami. The Asian fusion eatery serves signature hot and cold Asian fusion dishes. 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com.

Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House. The Whiskey and beer specialists are now open nightly. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

Threefold Café. The Australian-inspired all-day breakfast spot is the brainchild of Melbourne transplants Teresa and Nick Sharp. 141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-704-8007; threefoldcafe.com.

Toni’s Sushi. This Japanese spot has been a pillar of Miami Beach since 1987. 1208 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-9368; tonisushi.com.

Tur Kitchen. The contemporary Mediterranean restaurant debuted in January and is now open for dine-in service. 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-483-8014; turkitchen.com.

Xixón Spanish Restaurant. The fine-dining restaurant serves authentic Spanish fare, alongside an impressive wine list. 2101 Coral Way, Miami; 305-854-9350; xixonspanishrestaurant.com.

Vicky's House. The 12-seat milkshake bar also offers local craft snacks and beverages. 3190 Commodore Plz., Miami; 305-442-3377; vickyshouse.com.

Vinaigrette. Get your sandwich fix at this Downtown sub shop. 159 E. Flagler St., Miami;786-558-5989; vinaigrettesubs.com.

Wabi Sabi. Led by chef Shuji Hiyakawa, the Japanese eatery serves authentic sushi bowls. 851 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-890-7228; wabisabibyshuji.com.

