Miami Restaurants Offering Take-Out and Delivery During Coronavirus Pandemic

Right now, the coronavirus is changing the way the world lives, works, and plays. In Miami and Miami Beach, beach closings and partial business curfews have been put into effect.

In addition, the CDC recommends that all events and meetings with 50 or more people be cancelled or postponed, and "social distancing" is the new norm, with people choosing to stay in rather than meeting friends for dinner and a few drinks.

In response, Miami restaurants are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Many eateries are increasing their cleaning and sanitizing routines, while others are closing their dining rooms temporarily. Other restaurants are implementing curbside pick up or offering delivery options.

Here is a running list of restaurants that are offering pickup and delivery options. This list will be updated on an ongoing basis. If you know of a restaurant that has suspended its dining room operations, please email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

Please note: While many restaurants remain open to the public, it's a good idea to call ahead to make sure, as news is changing rapidly. Delivery zones and charges may vary, so check with delivery services or with the restaurants directly.

222 Taco. The North Bay Village is open with all-day happy hour. In addition, tacos are available for take-out and delivery through Uber Eats and Postmates.

All Day. Starting Wednesday, this Downtown Miami coffee shop will shift to delivery and to-go operations only. Orders and payments will be contact-less, through the"order ahead" option on the website. In order to continue to staff as much of the team as possible, All Day will implement its own delivery service which will be available through its website, starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. Delivery ranges will be as far-reaching as possible.

In addition to a full menu including coffee, All Day will be adding new items like soup using @_buenezas_ healing herbs, entire quiches, and a full line of grocery items like Florida eggs by the half or full dozen, homemade pork sage sausage patties, Proper Sausages bacon, bulk granola, house-made almond milk, cold brew coffee growlers, and more.

Alter. Brad Kilgore's Alter's dining room will close and the restaurant will turn into AlterQ Wine Shop and BBQ, a takeout and delivery service. The menu will be available through the restaurant, Postmates, and Caviar from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Items include BBQ porchetta sandwicj, layered nachos, KC smoked baby back ribs, and more. The restaurant will also sell beer, wine, and liquor as a retail store for guests to purchase. This menu will be offered until further notice.

Boia De. Boia De will be closing following Monday, March 16’s dinner service and reopening Thursday, March 19 with new operating hours and a To-Go only menu. As of Thursday, March 19, the hours for the restaurant's walk-up ventanita will be noon until 8 p.m. until further notice. Boia De will also be doing retail wine sales and is looking into potential delivery options. The ventanita menu will consist of a few Boia De favorites such as the crispy polenta and tagliolini al Nero as well as some sandwiches. Orders can be placed by phone at 305-967-8866.

Cao Chocolates.The chocolate shop is open for regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will also offer deliver service and accept orders through Postmates and Uber Eats.

Doggi's Arepas. Doggis in Hallandale, Coral Way, and the MiMo District in Miami is open for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery.

Due South Brewing. Due South is adjusting its taproom hours to 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be reducing the number of tables and chairs to allow for greater distance between parties. In addition, the brewery is offering online and phone ahead prders for cans, crowlers, and merchandise with curbside pickup, starting March 17.

Ember. Brad Kilgore's Design District restaurant will close its dining room until further notice. Instead, the restaurant will morph into Ember Eats Delicatessen and Butcher Shop, with takeout available onsite and delivery through Caviar and Postmates starting Thursday, March 19. Operating from noon to 9 p.m. daily, items include a French dip, meatball sub, smoked turkey on sourdough bread, Ember fried chicken, and lasagna. In addition, Ember will set up a butcher shop for locals to pick up meat to cook at home.

Fiola. The Coral Gables restaurant is offering curbside service. The restaurant has ordered specialty boxes offers a menu that includes Fiola favorites such as pastas, salads, branzino and steak that can be ordered ahead of time and picked up at the restaurant’s side entrance.

Fi'lia South Beach. The South Beach restaurant is now offering food on Uber Eats and Postmates, along with takeout. The restaurant is also open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner until 10 p.m.

La Placita. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, La Placita Miami will suspend its regular dine-in service and only offer takeout as well as delivery through Uber Eats. Orders can be places by calling 305-400-8173. The takeout service is a contact-free service, so you will be asked for credit card information over the phone. Pickup is at the dedicated station near the entrance to the restaurant.

Le Zoo. Le Zoo's dining room is closed until further notice and will offer favorites like chicken paillard and onion soup through Uber Eats.

Makoto. Makoto's dining room is closed until further notice, but is offering takeout. Offerings include spicy tuna crispy rice and Wagyu short rib.

Meraki Greek Bistro and Meraki Coconut Grove. Both Downtown Miami and Coconut Grove locations will accept phone orders for delivery and curbside pickup during regular hours of operation.

Pollo Tropical. Pollo Tropical is offering free delivery, now through Friday, April 3rd, on all orders placed through the brand’s MyPollo app or at pollotropical.com. There is no minimum and no code or coupon is required.

Shake Shack. The burger chain is open for to-go, pickup, and delivery only nationwide.

Starbucks. Starbucks will close the dining rooms in all locations, only serving to-go items.

Taquiza. The South Beach and North Beach locations will close at 10 p.m. daily until further notice. Dine in, take out, and Uber Eats delivery is available from all three locations.

Vicky Bakery. All Vicky Bakery locations will offer curbside pickup.

Zak the Baker. Zak the Baker's Wynwood cafe is closed, but the bakery portion is open and will offer baked goods to go. In addition, the bakery will continue to provide fresh baked goods to local Whole Foods Markets.