Traymore at the Como Metropolitan Reopens With a Bistro-Style Menu

Traymore by Michael Schwartz has reopened its doors.

Located inside the Como Metropolitan Miami Beach, the restaurant, which opened in 2013 with a seafood-centric menu, is now featuring bistro-style fare on the hotel's covered patio and beachside terrace.

"There's not a ton of dining options right now, so we need to get creative with our outdoor space," Schwartz says. "We had to shut down our restaurants in a matter of a day and it's a lot harder to reopen than to close. With what we've experienced, it made more sense to edit Traymore's menu to make it more approachable and comforting, while easier to execute. We're operating at 50 percent capacity and outdoors — what that means to revenue and how that translates into cost and what's spent on staffing creates a tough equation. It doesn't always work out."

Helmed by chef Jose Negron, Traymore's kitchen is turning out a breakfast menu from 7 to 11 a.m. Items range from chia yogurt parfait ($12) to steel-cut oats with berry compote, hemp seeds, and almond butter ($12) and French toast with guava-berry chutney and cheese ($17).

From the all-day menu, Andalusian gazpacho made with Florida tomatoes and chives makes a refreshing starter ($8), followed by a dish of spicy Moroccan lamb meatballs served with harissa tomato sauce, yogurt, and toasted garlic ($14), or an entrée of spaghetti with blue crab, topped with Calabrian chili and lemon breadcrumbs ($22).

Dessert highlights include hot chocolate cake with caramel, ice cream, and almond crunch ($9) and fruit hand pie ($9).

The food menu is complemented by a craft cocktail menu and wine list. Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., wine, cocktails, and snacks are half price.

Traymore guests can choose to transform their outdoor meal into an all-day event with the Como's daily passes, which revert the full amount paid to a food and beverage credit.

"We're trying to find ways to stay connected with the community and sprinkle in a little bit of fun while trying to navigate this mess," says Schwartz, who's also running the Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater, Harry's Pizzeria in the Design District and Coconut Grove; and Michael's Genuine Food and Drink in the Design District.

"Our locals are doing a good job supporting local restaurants, being patient, and more often than not willingly wearing a mask. It is important to keep that up so we can get through this."

Traymore by Michael Schwartz. 2445 Collins Ave., 305-695-3555; traymoremiamibeach.com. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Complimentary valet parking is available for Traymore guests.