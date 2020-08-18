 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee at Cake Thai Kitchen.
Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee at Cake Thai Kitchen.
Photo by CandaceWest.com

Cake Thai Kitchen to Close This Saturday

Laine Doss | August 18, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Six years ago, a tiny storefront opened in a tired strip mall on 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

The small space could hardly be called a restaurant. More like a takeout joint wedged between a few seedy storefronts, the unassuming shop quickly grew popular with Miami's culinary community, whose members would sneak away from their own kitchens for chili crab and drunken noodles cooked by chef Phuket Thongsodchaveondee, who simply (and mercifully) went by the moniker "Cake".

Cake, who worked at Makoto in Bal Harbour, learned the art of Thai cooking from his father, who once owned a hotel in Phuket Province. While most Miami Thai restaurants serve pedestrian pad Thai and lemongrass chicken, Cake Thai's menu offered curried duck and octopus. The menu changed with what was available fresh, though there was one constant: No substitutions were allowed. The young chef asked only one thing of his patrons: that they allow him to lead the way in their culinary journeys.

Related Stories

Word quickly spread about the restaurant and what had been an industry secret became an overnight success story for the young chef. New Times named Cake Thai "Best Thai Restaurant" in its 2015 Best of Miami issue, and it claimed a spot on our inaugural list of Miami's 100 Best Restaurants in 2020.

Cake opened other iterations of Cake Thai Kitchen — a location in Wynwood, a stall at 1-800-Lucky, a spot at Lincoln Eatery, and an Isakaya in Midtown. But none of them could replicate the magic that transpired in that tiny kitchen on Biscayne Boulevard.

Not even a kitchen run with love and talent stands a chance in these unprecedented times. Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee posted on Cake Thai's Instagram page that his beloved eatery will close on Saturday, August 22.

Cake tells New Times that COVID-19 was a factor in his decision to close the restaurant. The chef's immediate plans are to return to Thailand, where he intends to conduct classes at food shows. Some, he hopes, might be broadcast worldwide.

The chef also plans on furthering his knowledge of Thai cooking with the long-term goal of bringing new dishes and techniques back to Miami. "Hopefully when I come back I can cook Thai food that I want, " Cake said.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Cake Thai Kitchen (@cakethaiog) on

Fans of Cake Thai Kitchen still have a few days to benefit from the talented chef's finesse in balancing the hundreds of ingredients it takes to master Thai cuisine. 

The only upside in Cake Thai's closing is that a talent like Thongsodchaveondee will surely pop up again somewhere in Miami.

Let's all hope it happens sooner rather than later. 

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.