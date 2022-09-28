Antonio Bachour Will Open Tablé in the Design District

Antonio Bachour, the chef known for his gorgeous pastries, will open a new restaurant in the Design District in the coming weeks.Tablé, an indoor/outdoor brasserie, will offer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch in a space that once housed Michelle Bernstein's Crumb on Parchment. The restaurant will also have a grab-and-go counter for coffee and pastries, along with a market where patrons can buy freshly baked bread, jamón serrano, and more.Antonio Bachour tellsthat Tablé is a departure from his other restaurants. "It takes things to the next level. It's a modern restaurant with a French influence and a very high-end gastronomy menu." Though the menu isn't set yet, Tablé will offer diners far more than the baked goods Bachour is known for. The restaurant will serve raw bar items, sandwiches, salads, and more for lunch.For dinner, expect to see steak frites with potato churros stuffed with cheese as the "frites," Ōra king salmon, and two "dinner for two" options: a deboned chicken with pomme puree and côte de boeuf with pomme Dauphine. The restaurant also will offer indulgences like caviar and potato chips — a perfect post-shopping spree snack for when you've maxed out your card at Design District shops like Gucci and Dior.The restaurant will offer a cocktail menu, wine, and champagne at its 16-seat bar. The dining room, housed in a former Prada showroom, will offer seating for 69 people indoors and an additional 42 outdoors. The takeaway shop will be located in the atrium at the former Crumb on Parchment site.The chef, who has restaurants in Coral Gables and Doral, said he was looking for a space in the Design District. "We felt that it is one of the areas with the highest visibility in Miami; a high-end retail district with the best international designers and a constant flow of visitors. The location is central — close to North Miami, Miami Beach, and downtown, and I think there will be a steady clientele."Once Tablé is open, don't expect Bachour to take a break. The chef — who travels the world to demonstrate his baking skills — is planning to open Bachours in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., along with an additional D.C. restaurant that will marry Lebanese and French cuisines.