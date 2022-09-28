Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

Antonio Bachour Will Open Tablé in the Design District

September 28, 2022 8:00AM

Chef Antonio Bachour
Chef Antonio Bachour billwisserphoto.com
Antonio Bachour, the chef known for his gorgeous pastries, will open a new restaurant in the Design District in the coming weeks.

Tablé, an indoor/outdoor brasserie, will offer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch in a space that once housed Michelle Bernstein's Crumb on Parchment. The restaurant will also have a grab-and-go counter for coffee and pastries, along with a market where patrons can buy freshly baked bread, jamón serrano, and more.

Antonio Bachour tells New Times that Tablé is a departure from his other restaurants. "It takes things to the next level. It's a modern restaurant with a French influence and a very high-end gastronomy menu." Though the menu isn't set yet, Tablé will offer diners far more than the baked goods Bachour is known for. The restaurant will serve raw bar items, sandwiches, salads, and more for lunch.

For dinner, expect to see steak frites with potato churros stuffed with cheese as the "frites," Ōra king salmon, and two "dinner for two" options: a deboned chicken with pomme puree and côte de boeuf with pomme Dauphine. The restaurant also will offer indulgences like caviar and potato chips — a perfect post-shopping spree snack for when you've maxed out your card at Design District shops like Gucci and Dior.

The restaurant will offer a cocktail menu, wine, and champagne at its 16-seat bar. The dining room, housed in a former Prada showroom, will offer seating for 69 people indoors and an additional 42 outdoors. The takeaway shop will be located in the atrium at the former Crumb on Parchment site.

The chef, who has restaurants in Coral Gables and Doral, said he was looking for a space in the Design District. "We felt that it is one of the areas with the highest visibility in Miami; a high-end retail district with the best international designers and a constant flow of visitors. The location is central — close to North Miami, Miami Beach, and downtown, and I think there will be a steady clientele."

Once Tablé is open, don't expect Bachour to take a break. The chef — who travels the world to demonstrate his baking skills — is planning to open Bachours in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., along with an additional D.C. restaurant that will marry Lebanese and French cuisines.

Tablé. 80 NE 40th St., Miami; antoniobachour.com. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch starting November 2022.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami's Worst Cop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation