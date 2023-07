All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2023

click to enlarge Enjoy Doya's housemade haydari during Miami Spice, a traditional meze dip of strained yogurt and cheese flavored with herbs. Photo by Sori Mosquera

click to enlarge Have you tried the cheeseburger from Blue Collar yet? Enjoy it as part of a lunch special during Miami Spice. Blue Collar photo

click to enlarge The pulpo from Serena at Moxy South Beach Moxy South Beach photo

If it's savings you're craving, Miami Spice 2023 is almost within reach.Last week, the official list of restaurants participating in this year's program was released. The annual restaurant promotion, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), is beloved by locals and tourists alike, offering everyone a chance to cash in on affordable three-course prix-fixe menus at a number of the city's most lauded establishments.This year, the two-month-long special menu program returns for its 22nd year, with more than 200 restaurants confirming their participation in the summer savings-themed event. The city-wide deal officially launches on Tuesday, August 1, and runs through Saturday, September 30, 2023.There are, however, a few changes. The price for a Miami Spice lunch and brunch is up from $28 in 2022 to $30 and $35 for a three-course meal. Dinner will remain the same as last year, offered on a two-tier system to allow diners to choose between a $45 or $60 three-course menu. All prices exclude tax, tip, and — in most cases — beverages.Despite the rate hike for lunch and brunch, the Miami Spice menus offer a considerable discount at each restaurant — as much as 40 percent at some establishments — making it a great way to sip and savor your way across the city.As of this week, more than 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade have confirmed they will be offering specials for Miami Spice, including establishments in Allapattah, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, the Design District, Doral, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Little Havana, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wynwood.Miami establishments interested in participating in this year's Miami Spice can still submit requests. Restauranteurs should email [email protected] for instructions on how to be included in the 2023 program.Eager diners looking to peruse this year's Miami Spice menus can visit the GMCVB website, miamiandbeaches.com , where they can find a complete list of participating restaurants and menus (subject to change).Here, we've shared the most up-to-date 2023 lineup of participating restaurants by neighborhood. This list will be updated as more establishments are added to the program as menus are finalized over the coming weeks.Leku at Rubell MuseumBlind TigerBourbon SteakCasa D'AngeloItalicaNovencentoReunion Kitchen BarAbaAtlantikosBayshore ClubBill Hansen CateringGlass & VineIsabelle's Grill Room & GardenJaguarLike Mike Italian RestaurantThe Key ClubMinty ZSushi GarageAmericana KitchenBugatti BistroCalaMillor Gourmet ExperienceEclectico Restaurant & BarFiola MiamiFontanaKaiaMameyMesaMar Seafood TableMorton's the SteakhouseNoma Beach at RedfishOrnoSawa Restaurant and LoungeVinya TableThe Wagyu BarZucca RestaurantBlue Matisse Restaurant and Nau LoungeCasa MarianoChampions Bar & GrillDragonfly Izakaya & Fish MarketLa Fontana RistoranteNovencentoAdrift MareAmerican SocialBalan'sBarseccoBoulud SudBrasserie Brickell KeyBrasserie LaurelBunburyCalle DragonesThe Capital GrilleCasablanca Seafood Bar & GrillConSentidoCrustThe Deck at Island GardensEdge Brasserie and Cocktail BarFi'liaGekkoGiselleGyu-Kaku Japanese BBQKaoriKomodoLa Fontana Ristorante (Downtown)LPM Restaurant & BarMarabuMarionMignonetteNorth ItaliaNovencentoPaperfishPetite Comite Japanese BistroQuintoThe River Oyster BarSeaspiceSexy FishSushiatoTankaToro ToroTruluck'sZeru MiamiRed RoosterCafe Catula Fine Restaurant and Art GalleryEarl's Kitchen + BarNorth ItaliaWhitney's CafeCantina BeachCafe La TrovaSala'o Cuban Restaurant & BarChicaCoteLe JardinierSofiaSwanKorner67Ferraro's Kitchen RestaurantMorton's the SteakhousePetralungaFrench BistroGyu-Kaku Japanese BBQPlateaBeauty and the ButcherMi'Talia Kitchen & BarTwo Chefs RestaurantRoot & BoneAvra EstiatorioAzzurro ItalianBaleenKitchenBlue CollarOsteriaTigreBranjaDoma RestaurantDukunoo Jamaican KitchenFabelItalica MidtownMaryGold's Florida BrasserieMauMayami Mexicantina & BarNegroniPez LocoSalvajeAmaliaAzabuBaia Beach ClubBaoliBar CollinsCasa BufalaChotto MatteDrunken DragonEditor Ristorante & PizzeriaEstiatorio MilosFratelli La BufalaFuego Y MarFull Bloom Gourmet Vegan CuisineHavana 1957Issabella'sJaya at the SetaiJoe's Stone CrabKatsuya MehzclaKomma RestaurantJolietJuviaLido Restaurant and Bayside GrillLT Steak & SeafoodMareva 1939Meet DaliaMehzcla RestaurantMilaMilosMr. Chow MiamiNews CafeThe Ocean GrillOh! MexicoOrilla Bar & GrillOsteria MoriniPlayaPrime FishPrime ItalianQueen Miami BeachRed South BeachRWSB MiamiRum RoomSantorini by GeorgiosSeawell Fish n' Oyster & Minnow BarSerenaSérêvèneStiltsville Fish BarStrand at CarillonStrawberry MoonSushi | BarSushi GarageTanukiTropezonVia Emilia 9Yardbird Southern Table & Bar27 Restaurant and BarCafe Prima PastaGitanoLa CoteLos Fuegos at Faena Miami BeachMarket at EditionPao by Paul QuiOcean SocialPrime 54Tavern at Hotel Croydon