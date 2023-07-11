All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2023

Last week, the official list of restaurants participating in this year's program was released. The annual restaurant promotion, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), is beloved by locals and tourists alike, offering everyone a chance to cash in on affordable three-course prix-fixe menus at a number of the city's most lauded establishments.
This year, the two-month-long special menu program returns for its 22nd year, with more than 200 restaurants confirming their participation in the summer savings-themed event. The city-wide deal officially launches on Tuesday, August 1, and runs through Saturday, September 30, 2023.
There are, however, a few changes. The price for a Miami Spice lunch and brunch is up from $28 in 2022 to $30 and $35 for a three-course meal. Dinner will remain the same as last year, offered on a two-tier system to allow diners to choose between a $45 or $60 three-course menu. All prices exclude tax, tip, and — in most cases — beverages.
Despite the rate hike for lunch and brunch, the Miami Spice menus offer a considerable discount at each restaurant — as much as 40 percent at some establishments — making it a great way to sip and savor your way across the city.
As of this week, more than 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade have confirmed they will be offering specials for Miami Spice, including establishments in Allapattah, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, the Design District, Doral, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Little Havana, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wynwood.
Miami establishments interested in participating in this year's Miami Spice can still submit requests. Restauranteurs should email [email protected] for instructions on how to be included in the 2023 program.
Eager diners looking to peruse this year's Miami Spice menus can visit the GMCVB website, miamiandbeaches.com, where they can find a complete list of participating restaurants and menus (subject to change).
Here, we've shared the most up-to-date 2023 lineup of participating restaurants by neighborhood. This list will be updated as more establishments are added to the program as menus are finalized over the coming weeks.
AllapattahLeku at Rubell Museum
AventuraBlind Tiger
Bourbon Steak
Casa D'Angelo
Italica
Novencento
Reunion Kitchen Bar
Bal HarbourAba
Atlantikos
Coconut GroveBayshore Club
Bill Hansen Catering
Glass & Vine
Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden
Jaguar
Like Mike Italian Restaurant
The Key Club
Minty Z
Sushi Garage
Coral GablesAmericana Kitchen
Bugatti Bistro
CalaMillor Gourmet Experience
Eclectico Restaurant & Bar
Fiola Miami
Fontana
Kaia
Mamey
MesaMar Seafood Table
Morton's the Steakhouse
Noma Beach at Redfish
Orno
Sawa Restaurant and Lounge
Vinya Table
The Wagyu Bar
Zucca Restaurant
DoralBlue Matisse Restaurant and Nau Lounge
Casa Mariano
Champions Bar & Grill
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
La Fontana Ristorante
Novencento
Brickell and DowntownAdrift Mare
American Social
Balan's
Barsecco
Boulud Sud
Brasserie Brickell Key
Brasserie Laurel
Bunbury
Calle Dragones
The Capital Grille
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
ConSentido
Crust
The Deck at Island Gardens
Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Bar
Fi'lia
Gekko
Giselle
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
Kaori
Komodo
La Fontana Ristorante (Downtown)
LPM Restaurant & Bar
Marabu
Marion
Mignonette
North Italia
Novencento
Paperfish
Petite Comite Japanese Bistro
Quinto
The River Oyster Bar
Seaspice
Sexy Fish
Sushiato
Tanka
Toro Toro
Truluck's
Zeru Miami
OvertownRed Rooster
KendallCafe Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
Earl's Kitchen + Bar
North Italia
Whitney's Cafe
Key BiscayneCantina Beach
Little HavanaCafe La Trova
Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar
Miami Design DistrictChica
Cote
Le Jardinier
Sofia
Swan
Miami LakesKorner67
Miami ShoresFerraro's Kitchen Restaurant
North Bay Village and North Miami BeachMorton's the Steakhouse
Petralunga
PinecrestFrench Bistro
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
Platea
South MiamiBeauty and the Butcher
Mi'Talia Kitchen & Bar
Two Chefs Restaurant
Root & Bone
Sunny Isles BeachAvra Estiatorio
Azzurro Italian
BaleenKitchen
Upper East Side
Blue Collar
Osteria
Tigre
WynwoodBranja
Doma Restaurant
Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen
Fabel
Italica Midtown
MaryGold's Florida Brasserie
Mau
Mayami Mexicantina & Bar
Negroni
Pez Loco
Salvaje
Miami Beach and South BeachAmalia
Azabu
Baia Beach Club
Baoli
Bar Collins
Casa Bufala
Chotto Matte
Drunken Dragon
Editor Ristorante & Pizzeria
Estiatorio Milos
Fratelli La Bufala
Fuego Y Mar
Full Bloom Gourmet Vegan Cuisine
Havana 1957
Issabella's
Jaya at the Setai
Joe's Stone Crab
Katsuya Mehzcla
Komma Restaurant
Joliet
Juvia
Lido Restaurant and Bayside Grill
LT Steak & Seafood
Mareva 1939
Meet Dalia
Mehzcla Restaurant
Mila
Milos
Mr. Chow Miami
News Cafe
The Ocean Grill
Oh! Mexico
Orilla Bar & Grill
Osteria Morini
Playa
Prime Fish
Prime Italian
Queen Miami Beach
Red South Beach
RWSB Miami
Rum Room
Santorini by Georgios
Seawell Fish n' Oyster & Minnow Bar
Serena
Sérêvène
Stiltsville Fish Bar
Strand at Carillon
Strawberry Moon
Sushi | Bar
Sushi Garage
Tanuki
Tropezon
Via Emilia 9
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
North and Mid-Beach
27 Restaurant and Bar
Cafe Prima Pasta
Gitano
La Cote
Los Fuegos at Faena Miami Beach
Market at Edition
Pao by Paul Qui
Ocean Social
Prime 54
Tavern at Hotel Croydon