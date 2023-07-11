Navigation
Miami Spice

All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2023

July 11, 2023 9:27AM

Pubbelly Sushi will offer three mouthwatering Miami Spice menus that covers lunch and dinner, as well as a special vegetarian option.
Pubbelly Sushi will offer three mouthwatering Miami Spice menus that covers lunch and dinner, as well as a special vegetarian option. Pubbelly photo
If it's savings you're craving, Miami Spice 2023 is almost within reach.

Last week, the official list of restaurants participating in this year's program was released. The annual restaurant promotion, sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), is beloved by locals and tourists alike, offering everyone a chance to cash in on affordable three-course prix-fixe menus at a number of the city's most lauded establishments.

This year, the two-month-long special menu program returns for its 22nd year, with more than 200 restaurants confirming their participation in the summer savings-themed event. The city-wide deal officially launches on Tuesday, August 1, and runs through Saturday, September 30, 2023.

There are, however, a few changes. The price for a Miami Spice lunch and brunch is up from $28 in 2022 to $30 and $35 for a three-course meal. Dinner will remain the same as last year, offered on a two-tier system to allow diners to choose between a $45 or $60 three-course menu. All prices exclude tax, tip, and — in most cases — beverages.

Despite the rate hike for lunch and brunch, the Miami Spice menus offer a considerable discount at each restaurant — as much as 40 percent at some establishments — making it a great way to sip and savor your way across the city.

As of this week, more than 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade have confirmed they will be offering specials for Miami Spice, including establishments in Allapattah, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, the Design District, Doral, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Little Havana, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wynwood.

Miami establishments interested in participating in this year's Miami Spice can still submit requests. Restauranteurs should email [email protected] for instructions on how to be included in the 2023 program.

Eager diners looking to peruse this year's Miami Spice menus can visit the GMCVB website, miamiandbeaches.com, where they can find a complete list of participating restaurants and menus (subject to change).

Here, we've shared the most up-to-date 2023 lineup of participating restaurants by neighborhood. This list will be updated as more establishments are added to the program as menus are finalized over the coming weeks.
click to enlarge
Enjoy Doya's housemade haydari during Miami Spice, a traditional meze dip of strained yogurt and cheese flavored with herbs.
Photo by Sori Mosquera

Allapattah

Leku at Rubell Museum

Aventura

Blind Tiger
Bourbon Steak
Casa D'Angelo
Italica
Novencento
Reunion Kitchen Bar

Bal Harbour

Aba
Atlantikos

Coconut Grove

Bayshore Club
Bill Hansen Catering
Glass & Vine
Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden
Jaguar
Like Mike Italian Restaurant
The Key Club
Minty Z
Sushi Garage

Coral Gables

Americana Kitchen
Bugatti Bistro
CalaMillor Gourmet Experience
Eclectico Restaurant & Bar
Fiola Miami
Fontana
Kaia
Mamey
MesaMar Seafood Table
Morton's the Steakhouse
Noma Beach at Redfish
Orno
Sawa Restaurant and Lounge
Vinya Table
The Wagyu Bar
Zucca Restaurant

Doral

Blue Matisse Restaurant and Nau Lounge
Casa Mariano
Champions Bar & Grill
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
La Fontana Ristorante
Novencento

Brickell and Downtown

Adrift Mare
American Social
Balan's
Barsecco
Boulud Sud
Brasserie Brickell Key
Brasserie Laurel
Bunbury
Calle Dragones
The Capital Grille
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
ConSentido
Crust
The Deck at Island Gardens
Edge Brasserie and Cocktail Bar
Fi'lia
Gekko
Giselle
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
Kaori
Komodo
La Fontana Ristorante (Downtown)
LPM Restaurant & Bar
Marabu
Marion
Mignonette
North Italia
Novencento
Paperfish
Petite Comite Japanese Bistro
Quinto
The River Oyster Bar
Seaspice
Sexy Fish
Sushiato
Tanka
Toro Toro
Truluck's
Zeru Miami

Overtown

Red Rooster

Kendall

Cafe Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
Earl's Kitchen + Bar
North Italia
Whitney's Cafe

Key Biscayne

Cantina Beach
click to enlarge
Have you tried the cheeseburger from Blue Collar yet? Enjoy it as part of a lunch special during Miami Spice.
Blue Collar photo

Little Havana

Cafe La Trova
Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar

Miami Design District

Chica
Cote
Le Jardinier
Sofia
Swan

Miami Lakes

Korner67

Miami Shores

Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant

North Bay Village and North Miami Beach

Morton's the Steakhouse
Petralunga

Pinecrest

French Bistro
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
Platea

South Miami

Beauty and the Butcher
Mi'Talia Kitchen & Bar
Two Chefs Restaurant
Root & Bone

Sunny Isles Beach

Avra Estiatorio
Azzurro Italian
BaleenKitchen

Upper East Side

Blue Collar
Osteria
Tigre

Wynwood

Branja
Doma Restaurant
Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen
Fabel
Italica Midtown
MaryGold's Florida Brasserie
Mau
Mayami Mexicantina & Bar
Negroni
Pez Loco
Salvaje
click to enlarge
The pulpo from Serena at Moxy South Beach
Moxy South Beach photo

Miami Beach and South Beach

Amalia
Azabu
Baia Beach Club
Baoli
Bar Collins
Casa Bufala
Chotto Matte
Drunken Dragon
Editor Ristorante & Pizzeria
Estiatorio Milos
Fratelli La Bufala
Fuego Y Mar
Full Bloom Gourmet Vegan Cuisine
Havana 1957
Issabella's
Jaya at the Setai
Joe's Stone Crab
Katsuya Mehzcla
Komma Restaurant
Joliet
Juvia
Lido Restaurant and Bayside Grill
LT Steak & Seafood
Mareva 1939
Meet Dalia
Mehzcla Restaurant
Mila
Milos
Mr. Chow Miami
News Cafe
The Ocean Grill
Oh! Mexico
Orilla Bar & Grill
Osteria Morini
Playa
Prime Fish
Prime Italian
Queen Miami Beach
Red South Beach
RWSB Miami
Rum Room
Santorini by Georgios
Seawell Fish n' Oyster & Minnow Bar
Serena
Sérêvène
Stiltsville Fish Bar
Strand at Carillon
Strawberry Moon
Sushi | Bar
Sushi Garage
Tanuki
Tropezon
Via Emilia 9
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

North and Mid-Beach

27 Restaurant and Bar
Cafe Prima Pasta
Gitano
La Cote
Los Fuegos at Faena Miami Beach
Market at Edition
Pao by Paul Qui
Ocean Social
Prime 54
Tavern at Hotel Croydon
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Nicole Danna

South Beach Shark Club

