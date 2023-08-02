7 South Florida Restaurants With Shucking Good Oyster Deals

click to enlarge A Fish Called Avalon in Miami Beach serves oysters a variety of ways. A Fish Called Avalon photo A Fish Called Avalon

700 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach (in the Avalon Hotel)

305-532-1727

afishcalledavalon.com



Find $1 oysters at Kaori Miami during happy hour. Kaori Miami

871 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-878-4493

kaorimiami.com



Monty's Raw Bar is celebrating 54 years in business with a special raw bar happy hour. Monty's Raw Bar

2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-856-3992

montysrawbar.com



Rivertail in Fort Lauderdale offers fresh East and West Coast oysters daily. Rivertail

4 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-306-2665

rivertailftl.com



Sip martinis and eat oysters at Serena at the Moxy Miami South Beach. Serena

915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach (at Moxy Miami South Beach)

305-600-4292

moxysouthbeach.com



Shuck Boy Oyster Bar serves raw and cooked oysters at Shoma Bazaar in Doral and Sistrunk Market in Fort Lauderdale. Shuck Boys Oyster Bar 9420 NW 41st. St., Doral (at Shoma Bazaar)

954-789-1897

linktr.ee/shuckboys



Yot Bar & Kitchen offers a seafood-heavy menu in a marina setting — including fresh-shucked oysters. Yot Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St., Fort Lauderdale

954-953-9000

yotlmc.com



With national oyster day — Saturday, August 5 — fast approaching, seafood enthusiasts prepare to celebrate the legendary mollusk.We've compiled a list of oyster-shucking restaurants — and by-the-dozen deals — to celebrate the upcoming food holiday. Across the South Florida region, a number of establishments are offering their own unique special. And even if you don't make the holiday specials, they're still the perfect spot to down some oysters anytime.Whether you're in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, in alphabetical order below, you'll find our favorite places to celebrate national oyster day — or any other oyster day, for that matter.If you're looking for an award-winning seafood experience on Ocean Drive, a Fish Called Avalon, located in the iconic Avalon Hotel, is the place to be. Led by executive chef Kal Abdalla, formerly of Miami's renowned the Forge Restaurant, this elegant seafood establishment offers an extensive raw bar that oyster enthusiasts will love. Oyster highlights include those sourced from Copps Island Oysters in Norwalk, Conn., and oysters served in sparkling wine-spiked mignonette. Try the iced seafood platter for two, which includes a half-dozen oysters, mussels, shrimp cocktail, and Maine lobster, complemented by the housemade mignonette and cocktail sauce. To enhance the dining experience, opt for their Miami Spice menu, offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for $60, with the option to pair your meal with wine or cocktails.Kaori Miami, an enchanting cozy restaurant that pays homage to the flavors of Japanese cuisine (and toys with the Latin twists Miami is best known for) is also a great stop for oysters. Here, executive chef Kannon Swaris has crafted a dish of raw oysters, infusing them with vibrant and aromatic notes of Yuzu and shisho. Alongside the oysters, you'll find a delicate assortment of Japanese seaweeds meticulously sourced from Japan and marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, and mirin. An exciting bonus for oyster lovers: the bivalves are $1 each during happy hour, making it the perfect opportunity to savor the symphony of flavors that Kaori offers.Monty's Raw Bar in Coconut Grove will ring in 54 years of business this month, and the restaurant is celebrating by giving guests and locals an even better happy hour. The waterfront destination will give a nod to its opening year in 1969 with 69-cent raw bar items, and will debut a throwback Thursday happy hour on the first Thursday of every month starting Thursday, August 3. From 4 to 7 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy select seafood for 69-cents. Oysters — along with clams and shrimp — will be available by the piece for less than one dollar. These specialty shellfish items are served at their raw bar on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visitors can also find $7 frozen cocktails, $6 glasses of wine, and $4-$5 beers.Situated along Fort Lauderdale's iconic New River, Rivertail is a classy yet casual waterfront dining experience curated by the five-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Mendin. Their menu features an extremely fresh selection of East and West Coast oysters delivered daily, allowing mollusk lovers to enjoy the best of both coasts, from briny New England oysters to sweet Pacific Ocean picks. To accompany your selections, Rivertail also offers a number of traditional, housemade sauces, with several types of mignonette, cocktail sauce, and specialty to-order varieties. Patrons can pair them with cocktails, beer, and wine at the bar.Moxy Miami South Beach offers locals and tourists a hotspot to dine, drink, and lounge — especially at Serena, the resort's open-air rooftop restaurant and bar. For national oyster day, Serena is offering a special deal: $2 oysters (with a minimum purchase of 3) that are meant to pair perfectly with the bar's $10 martinis.Can't decide what oyster is the best? Shuck Boys ensures you don't have to make a choice. Located in Doral's Shoma Bazaar (as well as the Sistrunk Market in Fort Lauderdale), Shuck Boys Oyster Bar always has a diverse selection of East and West Coast Oysters. From traditional raw or steamed oysters to cajun-inspired oysters hot off the grill, the weekly rotating selection allows you to explore various flavors from coast to coast. If raw isn't your jam, don't miss their take on Louisiana-style charbroiled oysters with flavors like Calabrian chili, basil pesto, and truffle with lemon zest.Need a solid oyster day option in Broward? Yot Bar & Kitchen, situated within the Lauderdale Marine Center, might just be the mollusk move. Yot will offer an assortment of oyster options on national oyster day, including a $3 apiece all-day promotion that allows guests to sample different types of oysters. As a bonus, Yot's indoor and expansive outdoor seating area within the Lauderdale Marine Center provides the perfect nautical ambiance for a food holiday dedicated to oysters. In addition to its seafood-forward menu, Yot will offer $8 Grey Goose martinis all day — to complement all those oysters, of course.