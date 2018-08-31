Woman Says Celebrity Cruise Ship Employee Sexually Assaulted Her During Massage

Last August, during a Celebrity Cruises trip from New Jersey to Bermuda, a woman from New York was approached by a crew member who said he was a spa director. He had a surprising offer: a "complimentary massage."

Instead, the woman says in federal court, the man "trapped her in a small room of the spa" and "intentionally persuaded [her] to undress and eventually fondled her breasts and vaginal area before she was able to get away."

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in her complaint filed against Celebrity and the Canyon Ranch spa last week in Florida's Southern District Court, says the assault happened on the Celebrity Summit. Miami-based maritime lawyer Jim Walker, who is representing the woman, argues the two companies are negligent because they "failed to adequately vet the assailant's background," which would have revealed his "dangerous propensities and unsuitability for his job."