Vulgar-O-Meter: Study Reveals Favorite Expletives Used by Miami Sports Teams' Fans

According to a recent study released by the sports wagering site Oddseeker, potty-mouthed Miamians rank as the fifth-most vulgar fanbase among America's major sports cities.
The study claims to be the result of text analysis found among comments in each team’s subreddit from the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL between March 2022 and March of this year. When the data was tabulated, it showed that few have an expletive game that goes harder than Miami team fanbases.
The only question left? Exactly what swear words do Miamians employ most? The answer is actually complex, and varies by each team's fans. (It's science.)
Let's take a look at what epithet is near and dear to each of our local fan base's hearts.
Miami Dolphins: "Asshole"The Oddseeker study found that the Miami Dolphins have the most vulgar fan base among Miami's sports teams, with "asshole" being 'Phins fans' go-to insult. Only one other fanbase in the NFL was found to have "asshole" as their favorite vulgarity — the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's a Florida thing. You wouldn't understand, you out-of-town assholes!
For what it's worth, Miami Dolphins fans ranked as the eighth most profane among NFL teams in the surveyed subreddits. It's not too bad a showing for a team that year in and year out gives its followers a mountain of reasons to spout profanities.
Miami Heat: "Bitch"Among NBA franchises, Oddseeker's study found the Miami Heat have the second-most vulgar fanbase — further solidifying evidence that Heat culture is 100 percent a thing. According to a review of loud words online typed out by Heat fans, "bitch" is the most common unique vulgarity used.
We're left wondering if this study included all languages, because if you add "perra" to the mix you've got yourself a much higher score for Miami, Oddseeker.
If we're being honest, we had Miami Heat fans pegged as the most vulgar of all Miami sports teams. It's clear this study didn't analyze the content #HeatTwitter unleashes during any given game. The vulgar-o-meter would have exploded.
Florida Panthers: "Bullshit"If lukewarm taunting was represented by a city in Broward County, Sunrise would be that place. With that in mind, it makes total sense that Oddseeker's study found that Panthers fans rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to vulgarity.
The study found Panthers fans most often enjoy using the word "bullshit" when disgusted by a power play call or missed opportunity in overtime, which is incidentally the word most often uttered when looking for parking at Sawgrass Mills around the holidays.
Miami Marlins: "Dick"We finally found a place where Miami Marlins fans ranking near dead last is a positive thing! According to Oddseekers, Marlins fans have the second-cleanest mouths of all MLB fans, ranking only dirtier than the Colorado Rockies.
Oddseeker's data shows that when Marlins fans do let rip a bad word, it's most often "dick."
Take your pick of which current or former Marlins' front-office figures earns that title. There are some candidates that longtime fans might have in mind.