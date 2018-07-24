South Florida Lawmakers Demand Arrest in McGlockton "Stand Your Ground" Killing

Last week, 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton shoved a man named Michael Drejka to the ground in Clearwater, outside Tampa. Drejka, who is white, responded by whipping out a gun, then shooting and killing McGlockton, who is black. The altercation started after McGlockton parked in a handicapped spot — but witnesses said Drejka instigated the fight, and that McGlockton was already backing away when Drejka whipped out the gun and fired.

The whole thing was caught on a surveillance videotape, but thanks to Florida's controversial and demonstrably racist "Stand Your Ground" law, Dreika was not even arrested for the crime.

The shooting has outraged virtually everyone except the most hardcore pro-gun fanatics — the surveillance video shows that Drejka was not in imminent danger when he shot McGlockton. And now, two South Florida state lawmakers — Miami State Sen. Oscar Braynon and Hollywood State Rep. Shevrin Jones, two Democrats, have sent Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe an open letter demanding he reject Drejka's Stand Your Ground defense and arrest him.