South Florida Lawmakers Demand Arrest in McGlockton "Stand Your Ground" Killing

Last week, 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton shoved a man named Michael Drejka to the ground in Clearwater, outside Tampa. Drejka, who is white, responded by whipping out a gun, then shooting and killing McGlockton, who is black. The altercation started after McGlockton parked in a handicapped spot — but witnesses said Drejka instigated the fight, and that McGlockton was already backing away when Drejka whipped out the gun and fired.
The whole thing was caught on a surveillance videotape, but thanks to Florida's controversial and demonstrably racist "Stand Your Ground" law, Dreika was not even arrested for the crime.
The shooting has outraged virtually everyone except the most hardcore pro-gun fanatics — the surveillance video shows that Drejka was not in imminent danger when he shot McGlockton. And now, two South Florida state lawmakers — Miami State Sen. Oscar Braynon and Hollywood State Rep. Shevrin Jones, two Democrats, have sent Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe an open letter demanding he reject Drejka's Stand Your Ground defense and arrest him.
"Mr. Drejka is a danger to others around him, and Sheriff Gulatieri not arresting him on-sight is a problematic facet of the Stand Your Ground laws — that if the defense is applied, the law enforcement may be at risk for improper arrest," the letter reads. "In spite of that, we also request that the sheriff arrest Mr. Drejka for the murder of Mr. McGlockton."
@oscarjb2 and I issued this letter to State Attorney Bernie McCabe urging him to REJECT the Stand Your Ground defense from #MichaelDrejka, who murdered #MarkeisMcGlockton. The killer is still a danger to others around him, and we are demanding justice. pic.twitter.com/oCqdklH2ig— Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) July 24, 2018
The lawmakers also note that the law is statistically racist: Nationwide data shows that white people who kill blacks in Stand Your Ground states are 354 percent more likely to be cleared of wrongdoing than whites who kill other whites. (In states without Stand Your Ground laws, whites who kill blacks are only 250 percent more likely to be cleared, per PBS Frontline.)
The shooting has sparked protests around Florida: In addition to the basic racial disparity when it comes to Stand Your Ground clearings, protesters still have basic questions about how the shooting went down. Witness testimony and video surveillance, which includes no audio, shows that Drejka was clearly shouting at the convenience store window before McGlockton shoved him — but, without a proper police investigation, then no one can know what Drejka may have said or what caused McGlockton to act. As with the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, it's quite possible McGlockton was defending himself. It all depends on what threats Drejka may have uttered before getting shoved. Moreover, shoving someone is not a capital crime in America.
"The Stand Your Ground laws exacerbate racial disparities in justice outcomes," the letter reads. Jones regularly joins civil-rights protests in his home city of Hollywood. He was on-hand at a rally to change Hollywood's racist, pro-Confederate street names in 2017 when a white supremacist was arrested after charging into a crowd and trying to stab civil-rights protesters with a flagpole. The incident was caught on film.
In addition to being statistically racist, Florida's Stand Your Ground law is generally deadly. In 2016, a Journal of the American Medical Association study found that after the National Rifle Association-approved law was enacted in 2005, Florida saw an "abrupt and sustained" increase in homicides. Before 2005, the state murder rate was actually dropping.
In 2016, former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Peter Peraza also used the law to avoid a manslaughter conviction after he killed Jermaine McBean, a black man wearing headphones and carrying an unloaded air rifle, while on-duty.
"We entreat you to see this case as we do: Michael Drejka murdered Markeis McGlockton," the lawmakers' letter reads.
