Miami Dade CollegeEXPAND
Miami Dade College
Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

FBI Says Former Student Plotted ISIS Attack to Kill Dean at Miami Dade College

Jerry Iannelli | November 25, 2019 | 4:49pm
AA

In recent years, North Miami Beach resident Salman Rashid was kicked out of both Broward College and Miami Dade College. And so, according to the FBI, he tried to contact ISIS to have someone kill deans at each of the two schools with explosive devices.

The FBI this afternoon announced it had arrested Rashid, age 23, on charges that he'd solicited another person to commit a crime of violence. The FBI says it began monitoring Rashid in April 2018 after he began posting online that he believed the U.S. government needed to be violently overthrown and replaced with an Islamic society. The FBI says that in May 2019, Rashid contacted a "confidential human source" and asked the anonymous person to find ISIS members who'd be willing to carry out an explosive attack somewhere in South Florida. The FBI says Rashid initially told the source he was looking to attack a "religious building or nightclub."

From there, the FBI says its source connected Rashid to an undercover FBI informant who posed as a member of ISIS willing to carry out the bombings.

"Ultimately, on or about November 8-9, 2019, Rashid chose two individuals to target — a dean at Miami Dade College and a dean at Broward College, two colleges from which Rashid had been suspended or expelled – and asked that explosive devices placed by the confidential human source to carry out the attack against the two individuals be as big as possible," the federal government said in a news release. "Rashid provided information about the locations to place the devices and his assessment of security that might be present at the colleges."

The federal government instead arrested Rashid, who made his first appearance in federal court this afternoon. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

