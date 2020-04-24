Dolphins Fans React to Snagging Tua Tagovailoa, the Quarterback of the Future

Looking back, getting Tua to Miami was sort of always meant to be.

Last night, Miami Dolphins fans wanted one thing and one thing only out of the first round of the NFL Draft: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If that didn't happen, Miamians' celebratory pots and pans would have been used for reasons far less wholesome.

Luckily, no one will be getting beaten with Abuela's rice pot or impaled by a wooden spoon. Lives were saved because the Dolphins did the right thing and selected Tagovailoa with the fifth pick.

It happened, Dolphins fans! Miami didn't screw it up this time! Marinate in the juices of these unfamiliar feelings of nonregret!

Welcome to the 305 ????



???? Watch the Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/KKOHDAOlk9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2020

Here it is, Dolphins fans: the moment you’ve waited years for. pic.twitter.com/UBMLZitPlI — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) April 24, 2020

It was the biggest first-round in Dolphins history — one that included not one, not two, but three first-round draft picks. Since Brian Flores took over as head coach this past offseason, he and general manager Chris Grier have had Thursday, April 23, 2020, circled on their calendars. This year's NFL Draft would be the beginning of something special.

The Dolphins lit a fuse last night. The football buzz in Miami is back. One look at social media after the pick was made official tells the story: Fins fans are ready for the season to start tomorrow even if they can't attend a game in person.

GUYS! THEY DIDN'T SCREW IT UP! pic.twitter.com/wOqWjCRoRo — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) April 24, 2020

Rick Ross pronouncing Tua’s last name got me crying ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ZDuH754hh5 — AJ Marshall (@Aj_Marshall17) April 23, 2020

Looking back, getting Tua to Miami was sort of always meant to be. As draft time approached, old Miami-related tweets Tua had posted in the past resurfaced. Usually, that might be a concerning thing, but not this time. Let's just say he's been a fan of Miami for some time. From his newest offensive weapon — DeVante Parker — to the rib rolls at Flanigan's, he is down with the 305.

Wow, digging through some of Tuas old tweets and I’ve never been more confident that this is happening. pic.twitter.com/evIxv592DP — Mikey Jimenez (@Mikey_Jimenez) April 23, 2020

The Dolphins weren't done, though. About an hour later, they used their 18th selection on USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson. Though the Dolphins might have been a little disappointed one of the higher-rated tackles didn't fall to them, Jackson is only 20 years old and thought of as a prospect with a huge upside that makes him an extremely intriguing pick and a nice insurance policy to protect Tua once he steps on the field.

With their final first-round pick, the Dolphins traded back from the 26th selection with Green Bay, giving the Fins a fourth-round pick and the 30th selection, which they used on Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The Dolphins now have 15 picks. They will not make 15 picks. Expect all of the wheeling and dealing tonight and Saturday afternoon. The Dolphins will likely come away with 11 players at most, so trading for 2021 picks or moving up for players they covet is almost assured.

And there you have it — an entire night of actual live sports that did not disappoint. For four hours, Miami Dolphins fans got a taste of normalcy, except it wasn't anything near normal because the team didn't kill their will to live.