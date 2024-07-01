Funky Miami Spot Named One of Best New Bars in the U.S.

Out of the hundreds of new bars that have opened in the U.S. this year (and it's only July 1), Miami's very own Bar Kaiju in Little River has just been named one of the 11 best new bars in America by Bon Appétit.
Writer Kate Kassin of Bon Appétit was just as in awe as New Times' editorial team about the one-of-a-kind inspiration behind the bar — Japanese anime. Kassin writes, "Inspired by owner Derek Stilmann's singular obsession with the world's many strange beasts — "kaiju" in Japanese — the bar leans into the fantastical, from anime posters and projected monster movies on the walls to the 15 monster-inspired drinks printed on the trading card menu."
Kassin also noted the cocktails, which are just as outrageous as their names. "Mechagodzilla — the nemesis of one similarly named iconic monster — takes shape here as a highball of Japanese whiskey and cherry blossom-infused vermouth. Meanwhile, Rodan, a giant fire demon, is embodied by a peppery margarita with a spicy lollipop finisher. Apart from the occasional whiff of pizza or jerk chicken from the food hall below, this watering hole will claw you into a mystical new world," she states.
Yes, the bar is home to more than 15 monster-inspired cocktails printed on trading card menus. We're not even joking. Each card includes information about the monster itself, its characteristics, and how that beastly creature translates into an elegantly balanced cocktail. Each cocktail is creative and fun with unexpected flavor pairings.
Once word got out over the weekend about the bar's inclusion in the list, regulars and fans of the bar alike were ecstatic. The bar took to its Instagram account on Friday, June 28, to share the news with a post. The caption states, in part, "We are truly honored to be featured among such incredible establishments. Our team at Bar Kaiju has poured a lot of love and creativity into what we do. We're always excited to showcase our nerdy side through our monster-themed ambiance and our very own trading card game/menu. It has been an absolute delight to serve our community and peers with fun, creative, and delicious drinks."
The post concludes, "Thank you to everyone who has supported us and been a part of our journey. We are thrilled to continue this monstrous adventure with you!"
Since opening in early 2023, Bar Kaiju, the watering hole at the Citadel food hall, has received plenty of recognition, including earlier this year, when Esquire named it one of the best new bars in America.
Bar Kaiju. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, at the Citadel food hall; 305-793-7204; barkaiju.com. Open Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Wednesday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.