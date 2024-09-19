Miami Sighted on List of Best U.S. Cities to Spot a UFO

BetUS analyzed data from the National UFO Reporting Center, digging through reports dating back to 2013 to discern the best months, times, and locations to see something otherworldly in the sky. They even created an interactive map that allows you to search by state to see where those UFO sightings have been lighting up the neighborhood chat groups.
Phoenix topped the list (no surprise there) with a whopping 323 reported sightings, while York, Nebraska, came in last. Where did Miami slot in? Here's a hint: Savage.
If you guessed 21, you're correct! With 130 reported sightings — some previously reported in New Times — Miami ranked 21st out of 251 U.S. cities.
That said, Orlando (11th place, with 201 reported sightings) and Jacksonville (17th, with 150 sightings) beat us. But we came in ahead of Tampa (25th, with 123 sightings) and Cape Coral (58th, with 74 sightings).
Next time you're out enjoying a