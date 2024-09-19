 Miami Named One of the Best U.S. Cities to See a UFO | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Sighted on List of Best U.S. Cities to Spot a UFO

Miami doesn't just sizzle for its beaches and nightlife. We're also a hot spot for UFO sightings!
September 19, 2024
Sometimes it's just...Elon: A 2023 report from Miami Beach turned out to be a SpaceX rocket launched near Cape Canaveral.
Sometimes it's just...Elon: A 2023 report from Miami Beach turned out to be a SpaceX rocket launched near Cape Canaveral. Photo submitted to National UFO Reporting Center
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Miami doesn't just sizzle for its beaches and nightlife. It's also a UFO hot spot. The online gambling outfit BetUS has compiled an interactive guide to the likeliest places to see a UFO, and the Magic City merited inclusion.

BetUS analyzed data from the National UFO Reporting Center, digging through reports dating back to 2013 to discern the best months, times, and locations to see something otherworldly in the sky. They even created an interactive map that allows you to search by state to see where those UFO sightings have been lighting up the neighborhood chat groups.

Phoenix topped the list (no surprise there) with a whopping 323 reported sightings, while York, Nebraska, came in last. Where did Miami slot in? Here's a hint: Savage.

If you guessed 21, you're correct! With 130 reported sightings — some previously reported in New Times — Miami ranked 21st out of 251 U.S. cities.

That said, Orlando (11th place, with 201 reported sightings) and Jacksonville (17th, with 150 sightings) beat us. But we came in ahead of Tampa (25th, with 123 sightings) and Cape Coral (58th, with 74 sightings).

Next time you're out enjoying a balmy steamy Miami night, look to the sky. You never know what might be hovering overhead.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
Lube, Baby Oil, Narcotics: Diddy Indictment Details Miami "Freak Off" Orgies

Crime

Lube, Baby Oil, Narcotics: Diddy Indictment Details Miami "Freak Off" Orgies

By Naomi Feinstein
Laura Loomer and Trump Sitting in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G

Election

Laura Loomer and Trump Sitting in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami Dolphins Are the Most Valuable Celebrity-Owned Sports Team, Study Says

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Are the Most Valuable Celebrity-Owned Sports Team, Study Says

By Zulekha Pitts
Miami Beach FOP Donation Page Fails to Note That Injured Officer Was Shot by Fellow Cop

Police

Miami Beach FOP Donation Page Fails to Note That Injured Officer Was Shot by Fellow Cop

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation