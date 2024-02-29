21 Savage Announces American Dream Tour, Stop in West Palm Beach

Last weekend, you might have caught 21 Savage making his Saturday Night Live debut alongside host Shane Gillis. From Studio 8H, he performed the tracks "Redrum" and "Should've Wore a Bonnet"/"Prove It" with guests Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker. The appearance served to promote his latest album, American Dreams, which features collaborations with Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and more.
Now, the British-born, Atlanta-based rapper is heading out on the road as part of his American Dream Tour, a 30-city trek that kicks off on May 1 in Vancouver. 21 Savage will make his way down to South Florida on June 13 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, along with special guests J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.
The last time 21 Savage made it to these parts was when he and Drake teamed up for the It's All a Blur Tour last year, stopping at the Kaseya Center (then called a nameless Miami-Dade Arena) last June. Last year he also embarked on his first-ever European headlining tour, dubbed the Homecoming Tour, which included a stop at the O2 Arena in London.
If you don't get a laugh from that last part, then you are probably not aware of 21 Savage's bizarre immigration story. The rapper was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019 after being pulled over. ICE later revealed to the public that 21 Savage was actually a British citizen who had been living in the U.S. on an expired visa. (Previously, in interviews, when asked where he was born, he always proclaimed Atlanta.) But 21 Savage doesn't speak in any sort of British accent because, it turns out, he had been living in the U.S. at least as far back as when he was 7 years old.
But don't worry; his immigration status has since been sorted. (Also, needless to say, like many young immigrants, after spending much of his life growing up in Atlanta, England probably doesn't feel much like home to him.)
Ticket presale for Citi card members is currently underway, with the sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.
Below, check out the full dates for 21 Savege's American Dream Tour:
Wednesday, May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Friday, May 3 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, May 5 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tuesday, May 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Thursday, May 9 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Saturday, May 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sunday, May 12 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Tuesday, May 14 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wednesday, May 15 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Thursday, May 16 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Saturday, May 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sunday, May 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tuesday, May 21 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wednesday, May 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Thursday, May 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Saturday, May 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, May 28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, May 29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Friday, May 31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Saturday, June 1 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
Sunday, June 2 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, June 4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wednesday, June 5 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Thursday, June 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, June 8 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival*
Sunday, June 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tuesday, June 11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thursday, June 13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Friday, June 14 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
21 Savage. With J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $29.50 to $129.50 via livenation.com.