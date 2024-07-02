Florida UFOs? Five Reports of Strange Objects in Sunshine State Skies

As the denizens of planet Earth observe World UFO Day, New Times hastens to point out that some say Florida is a hot spot when it comes to extraterrestrial interaction.
In fact, according to enigmalabs.io — a very impressive-looking website that gets extra points for offering an iOS app — Florida has logged 14,754 UFO reports, making the Sunshine State the nation's second most active locale for close-ish encounters. The only state ahead of us is California, though with 28,037 sightings, one might posit that the gap is equivalent to several thousand light years.
Without further ado, here are five relatively recent reports of unidentified flying objects in Florida.
Spotted over Miami Beach today… video from Leland Randleman. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/2BBiFCyC6g— James Spann (@spann) April 28, 2023
Sky Light in Miami BeachStrange light movements within the clouds prompted online users to speculate whether this was an unusual meteorological event or perhaps a signal from a UFO.
"You see the light in the clouds?" a man asks as a beam resembling a giant atmospheric flashlight teeters back and forth above.
Several users commenting on the April 2023 post attributed the unusual spectacle in the sky to a "crown flash," a rare phenomenon caused by light hitting ice crystals around the clouds.
👀 Captured in Florida— 💭 think tank (@528vibes) August 3, 2023
(#UFOTwitter #UFO #UFOs #UFOSightings #UAPTwitter) pic.twitter.com/ZfuTPqyGio
Dashing Glow on Florida ShorelineSlow-motion footage captured a mysterious light streaking across a stormy sky, resembling a UFO, near an unspecified Florida beach.
"Whoa, did you just see that thing shoot across?" a surprised voice is heard saying in the August 2023 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Skeptics wrote it off as camera lens flare from a passing SUV.
UFO SIGHTINGS recorded in Homestead Florida #ufo #ovni #extraterrestrial #extraterrestre #alien #paranormal #weird #viral #foryoupage #foryou #FYP pic.twitter.com/yIrEIZDNXw— World War 3 (@Worldwar_3_) February 12, 2023
Homestead UFOs?The video shows a bright object descending from the sky in Homestead, Florida, before separating into smaller objects, some of which stay suspended in the air.
Commenters in the video posted in February 2023 suggested the object may have been a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere.
#UFOx #UFOtwitter #UAP #NHI— wow (@wow36932525) October 17, 2023
"I was at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and saw this orb outside the window and grabbed a quick video."
MUFON case: 134831
Florida USA
Date submitted 2023-10-17
Date of event 2023-10-16 pic.twitter.com/Ou6eCKe6bV
The Sarasota OrbAn October 2023 video shows a gleaming silver orb hovering outside the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Could it have been a balloon, drone, or something of extraterrestrial origin?
Strange lights captured over the night sky of Miami, Florida just days after the Miami Mall conspiracy.— nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) February 18, 2024
Are these UFOs
What really happened at the Miami Mall pic.twitter.com/Cj8Ek5KwIp
Miami Converging LightsA February 2024 post on X depicts a trio of shimmering lights streaking across the night sky in Miami. The lights converge and then separate, leaving onlookers to debate whether they had witnessed a group of UFOs.
Skeptics in the comment section were wary that the video might have employed computer-generated imagery.
The poster noted that the purported sighting occurred shortly after the Bayside Market Place alien conspiracy in January 2024, when the internet was swamped with speculation that a massive police response at the downtown mall was related to alien activity. The Miami Police Department gave a more earthly explanation, saying in a statement that they were responding to reports of teenagers fighting and setting off fireworks in the area.