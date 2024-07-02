 Video: UFO Sightings in Florida | Miami New Times
Florida UFOs? Five Reports of Strange Objects in Sunshine State Skies

Check out a giant beam around the clouds over Miami Beach and a set of bright objects suspended above Homestead.
July 2, 2024
UFO discussion forum World War 3 posted video of lights descending over Homestead.
UFO discussion forum World War 3 posted video of lights descending over Homestead. World War 3 screenshot via X
To borrow from the wise philosopher Katy Perry, it's not just foreign and supernatural — it's extraterrestrial!

As the denizens of planet Earth observe World UFO Day, New Times hastens to point out that some say Florida is a hot spot when it comes to extraterrestrial interaction.

In fact, according to enigmalabs.io — a very impressive-looking website that gets extra points for offering an iOS app — Florida has logged 14,754 UFO reports, making the Sunshine State the nation's second most active locale for close-ish encounters. The only state ahead of us is California, though with 28,037 sightings, one might posit that the gap is equivalent to several thousand light years.

Without further ado, here are five relatively recent reports of unidentified flying objects in Florida.

If you have any info on these reports or are keen to debunk them, drop us a line.

Sky Light in Miami Beach

Strange light movements within the clouds prompted online users to speculate whether this was an unusual meteorological event or perhaps a signal from a UFO.

"You see the light in the clouds?" a man asks as a beam resembling a giant atmospheric flashlight teeters back and forth above.

Several users commenting on the April 2023 post attributed the unusual spectacle in the sky to a "crown flash," a rare phenomenon caused by light hitting ice crystals around the clouds.

Dashing Glow on Florida Shoreline

Slow-motion footage captured a mysterious light streaking across a stormy sky, resembling a UFO, near an unspecified Florida beach.

"Whoa, did you just see that thing shoot across?" a surprised voice is heard saying in the August 2023 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Skeptics wrote it off as camera lens flare from a passing SUV.

Homestead UFOs?

The video shows a bright object descending from the sky in Homestead, Florida, before separating into smaller objects, some of which stay suspended in the air.

Commenters in the video posted in February 2023 suggested the object may have been a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere.

The Sarasota Orb

An October 2023 video shows a gleaming silver orb hovering outside the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Could it have been a balloon, drone, or something of extraterrestrial origin?

Miami Converging Lights

A February 2024 post on X depicts a trio of shimmering lights streaking across the night sky in Miami. The lights converge and then separate, leaving onlookers to debate whether they had witnessed a group of UFOs.

Skeptics in the comment section were wary that the video might have employed computer-generated imagery.

The poster noted that the purported sighting occurred shortly after the Bayside Market Place alien conspiracy in January 2024, when the internet was swamped with speculation that a massive police response at the downtown mall was related to alien activity. The Miami Police Department gave a more earthly explanation, saying in a statement that they were responding to reports of teenagers fighting and setting off fireworks in the area. 
