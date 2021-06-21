 
Survey Ranks Billy the Marlin as One of MLB's Worst Mascots

Ryan Yousefi | June 21, 2021 | 8:00am
The old Billy.
The old Billy.
Photo by USAG Miami/Flickr
From a half-man, half-dolphin that loves to distract field-goal kickers to a seemingly always-on-the-verge-of-committing-a-crime ibis with aggressive bushy eyebrows to a Sesame Street-looking fireball character with a basketball for a nose, Miami has itself a crop of mascots that are equal parts creepy and endearing.

And then there's Billy the Marlin, the longtime mascot of the Miami Marlins and star of childhood nightmares. The mascot you'd least like to wake up to find quietly standing at the foot of your bed. The mascot that's changed his appearance so often we're beginning to think he's running from a dark past in Arkansas.

For years, Marlins fans have seemed indifferent to the team mascot with a deadly weapon on his face. But someone finally asked how people feel about him — and the anonymous answers were predictably harsh.

A survey by the gambling news site Play USA found that Billy the Marlin was the third-worst mascot in baseball, and that Marlins fans, more than almost any other fanbase, dislike him.

I'm sorry you had to find out this way, Billy.

To determine the ranking, Play USA surveyed more than 2,000 baseball fans across the U.S., asking them to rate every official Major League Baseball mascot on a scale of 1 to 5. Ratings were then averaged for each mascot.

The survey found Clark the Cub from the Chicago Cubs, Paws from the Detroit Tigers, and Dinger from the Colorado Rockies were the biggest fan favorites, while only Slider from the Cleveland Indians and Swinging Friar  from the San Diego Padres finished lower than Billy.

But there was some good news for the Marlins mascot: He didn't make the list of most obnoxious MLB mascots. That award, predictably, went to the Philadelphia Phillies' notorious troublemaker, the Phillie Phinatic.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

