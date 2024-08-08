C'mon Barbie, Let's Go Party — At the Marlins Game!

On Friday, August 23, the Miami Marlins will host a Barbie Night Game™, with $35 tickets that include a limited-edition Barbie jersey. The one-of-a-kind hot pink jerseys, adorned in the classic Barbie script logo, feature the iconic doll's name emblazoned across the back.
"Don't miss out on the special Marlins jersey ticket package — it's the perfect way to celebrate in style," the team wrote in an announcement.
Let's go party at the ballpark! 💖⚾️— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 8, 2024
Don't miss out on this exclusive Marlins x Barbie baseball jersey. https://t.co/QWjDtMF94O pic.twitter.com/6wGJDc3sjF
This is just the latest themed promotion event held by the Marlins, which hosted a Flanigan's-inspired day in June and has a slate of similar events on the horizon, including a SpongeBob SquarePants Day on August 11 (complete with one-of-a-kind SpongeBob-themed jerseys).
As with the previous limited-edition shirts and jerseys, the Barbie jerseys will be available in limited quantities.
If you want to snag one in your size, it might be a good idea to arrive early.