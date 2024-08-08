 Miami Marlins to Host Barbie Night With Limited-Edition Barbie Jerseys | Miami New Times
C'mon Barbie, Let's Go Party — At the Marlins Game!

As Ken once said: Every night is girls' night.
August 8, 2024
Barbie at the ballpark in Miami
Barbie at the ballpark in Miami

She's a Barbie girl, in a Marlins world.

On Friday, August 23, the Miami Marlins will host a Barbie Night Game™, with $35 tickets that include a limited-edition Barbie jersey. The one-of-a-kind hot pink jerseys, adorned in the classic Barbie script logo, feature the iconic doll's name emblazoned across the back.
"Don't miss out on the special Marlins jersey ticket package — it's the perfect way to celebrate in style," the team wrote in an announcement.

This is just the latest themed promotion event held by the Marlins, which hosted a Flanigan's-inspired day in June and has a slate of similar events on the horizon, including a SpongeBob SquarePants Day on August 11 (complete with one-of-a-kind SpongeBob-themed jerseys).

As with the previous limited-edition shirts and jerseys, the Barbie jerseys will be available in limited quantities.

If you want to snag one in your size, it might be a good idea to arrive early. 
