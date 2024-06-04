Flanigan's Marlins Jerseys Hit eBay After Promo Event — Because Miami

They appear to have found a solution, however: Hold a Flanigan's-inspired day at LoanDepot Park, and fans will turn out in droves.
On Saturday, June 1, the Marlins hosted Flanigan's Fest, which coincided with the team's game against the reigning World Series Champion, the Texas Rangers. On that day, fans could score a one-of-a-kind Flanigan's-themed Marlins jersey, mouth-watering baby-back ribs, and a limited-edition Flanigan's cup at the park.
"LoanDepot Park, I wanna say, was crawling with Marlins fans. It was crawling with Flanigan's fans. It was unbelievable. It was a sea of green," said 560 WQAM radio host Marc Hochman on his show.
By all accounts, the green Marlins jersey featuring the iconic image of the late restaurant founder Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan on the back was a big hit — people are listing the limited-edition jersey for as much as $150 on eBay. Fans received the jerseys for free as part of a ticket promotion at the park.
"We have a society full of hustlers," one social media user wrote.
#Marlins Flanigan’s jerseys are through the roof on eBay. pic.twitter.com/P6jVjq2UKx— Marlins Historian (@MarlinsHistory) June 3, 2024
Flanigan's opened in 1959 and has become a South Florida institution, thanks to its signature emerald green, infamous green plastic cups, and finger-licking-good baby back ribs. With 25 locations, the nautical-themed sports bar has become the mecca for Miami Heat, Dolphins, and Panthers fans and rib lovers alike.
X user @RiedellAndrew, who attended the game on Saturday, noted he saw people quickly leaving the game after grabbing their authentic Flanigan's jerseys. "As I was pulling into the game, I saw about 50 people leaving the stadium already with the jersey," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "So sad."
Flanigan's Fest was a handy distraction for fans as the Marlins were shut out, losing 7-0 to the reigning World Champion Texas Rangers on Saturday.
As Alex Solana, executive producer of the Hochman and Crowder show, proposed, perhaps the Marlins should consider a Flanigan's-inspired rebrand.
When we contacted the Marlins for their perspective on the Flanigan's Fest, they responded with a statement from David Oxfeld, the ballclub's chief financial officer.
"Flanigan's Fest was an incredible event, beginning with the must-have green Flanigan's-branded Marlins jerseys and the Marlins-themed Flanigan's cups to the legendary ribs, wings, and garlic rolls available at the ballpark," Oxfeld said. "At the Marlins, we take great pride in our connection with the community, and Flanigan's is a South Florida staple for our fans. Following a sellout ticket offer on Saturday and Bad Boys Night on Wednesday, fans should follow closely to see what we have planned next!"
As New Times awaits word of what that teased new development might be, we offer this humble suggestion:
Henceforth and effective immediately, rebrand Father's Day (Sunday, June 16) "Big Daddy's Day." The Marlins are on the road against the Washington Nationals on that date this year, but no matter. Big Daddy's Day at LoanDepot Park can feature a Big Daddy's jersey, beer cups, etc., and fans can enjoy the game on the big screen while availing themselves of the wide array of concessions served at home games.