Sports-Wagering Website Takes Dim View of Miami Marlins Pregame Experience

That said, the news off the field — what there is of it, anyway — ain't great, either. According to a new analysis of the pregame experience undertaken by the website Bookies.com, the Marlins rank dead last in the MLB — just like in the Grapefruit League standings!
The sports-wagering site recently ranked all 30 ballparks as pregame destinations and determined that the Marlins are the worst.
According to Bookies.com, points were awarded on a 1 (worst) to 30 (best) scale for multiple factors, including:
- Miles From City Center: close to the action, accessible to fans
- Tailgating: the ability to park and enjoy a summer day with a beverage and grill
- Entertainment Around Stadium: a vibrant bar and restaurant scene within walking distance of your seat
- Family Sentiment: Are the areas safe and entertaining for kids and those with kids?
Miles From City Center (15) Tailgating (1) Experience Around Stadium (2) Overall Fan Sentiment (5)
As Bookies.com summarized:
"Miami is Miami, but a big reason why the Marlins consistently rank low in attendance is how difficult it is to get to the ballpark. Most of the parking consists of concrete ramps; It costs an arm and a leg and offers zero tailgating. There is no central nightlife spot near the place. (Last year: 29th)"
That's right, we managed to fall one notch lower than we finished in last year's rankings, swapping spots with the dismal Oakland Athletics, a team whose owners are practically pleading to leave town.
For Marlins fans used to traveling to LoanDepot Park, much of this is not news, but rather a rehash of a reality that has plagued the club since it moved from an unsuitable park (Hard Rock Stadium) in an inconveniently located area to a better ballpark in an inconveniently located neighborhood.
By Bookies.com's reckoning, LoanDepot Park is located 5.5 miles from Miami's city center. Regardless of how that's determined, it's definitely better than before the move but not great in relation to other MLB teams.
(Which team has it worst in the city-center category, you ask? Why hello there, Tampa Bay Rays!)
The nonexistence of tailgating possibilities doesn't do the Marlins any favors as Bookies.com sees it. The practice is not allowed in or around the parking garages near the ballpark, further limiting the pregame experience for fans. That fact alone garnered the Marlins a dead-last ranking in the tailgating category, dooming them to last place for pregame fun. (The Rays kill us in that respect, BTW.)
Then there's the lack of any other entertainment in the vicinity. There are a few restaurants and bars within walking distance, but the area around the ballpark is nowhere near as vibrant as in nearly any other MLB city. (Hello again, Tampa!)
All that said, the team itself appears to be improving on the field. A winning season would bring more fans to the stadium. Maybe they'll be too amped to notice the deficiencies.