Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's beard is rivaled only by Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew's mustache.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty

Pepsi to Release Ryan Fitzpatrick "Beard Cans" After Dolphins Beat Jags

Ryan Yousefi | September 25, 2020 | 9:00am
Like the gentlemen they are, the Miami Heat took a night off from delivering nail-biting playoff victories to allow the Miami Dolphins a moment in the nationally televised spotlight. To repay the favor, the Dolphins put on a show against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football that even Tyler Herro would be proud of.

And because the Dolphins won, Pepsi cans with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's signature beard will soon be popping up around South Florida.

Much was made of the fact that Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew may be the only player in the league with facial hair that rivals Fitzpatrick's, so Pepsi put a limited edition can on the line for the winner.

Miami won 31-13, so beard cans it is.

After starting the season 0-2, the Dolphins had to have this one. More specifically, Fitzpatrick needed this one. A bad outing and a Dolphins loss would have meant the calls for first-round-pick backup Tua Tagovailoa would've grown even louder. If replaced, it's not out of the question that Fitzpatrick would never start another game in the NFL ever again.

After kicking the Jaguars' collective asses up and down the field last night in an impressive Dolphins win, Fitzpatrick won't be handing the keys to the Ferrari over to Tua any time soon.

A quick start and two Fitzpatrick touchdown passes got the Dolphins off to a 21-7 halftime lead. Coming out of the half, a Fitzpatrick dive into the endzone took the score to 28-7, all but ending the game before the fourth quarter began.

The Dolphins' win definitely changes things. An 0-3 start would have meant the season was in jeopardy of being another irredeemable, complete mess, otherwise known as a normal Miami Dolphins season. Now, at 1-2, all options are on the table. Anything can happen, and the Dolphins now have ten days to prepare for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

To recap: Dolphins > Jaguars. Beards > mustaches. Pepsi cans that reflect these scientific results will be available at your local 7-Eleven soon.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

