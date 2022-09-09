Catching Up With Former Hurricanes Wide Receiver Ahmmon Richards About Life After Football

There may not be a player in Hurricanes history that has, pound for pound, made a faster and more memorable impression than wide receiver Ahmmon Richards did in 2016. A freshman All-American, Richards played in all 13 games, including 11 starts, and finished the season with 934 receiving yards, surpassing Michael Irvin's school record for receiving yards by a first-year Hurricane.
Unfortunately, memories aren't always positive. And part of what makes Richards' Hurricanes career so memorable was a disabling neck injury in 2018 that abruptly ended his time in a Hurricanes uniform too soon after it began.
Luckily, the unfortunate ending to Richards' football career was also the beginning of big things to come.
Along with his father, Mark Richards, Richards now spends his days as co-owner and operator of College Hunks 305 — the newest expansion location of the nationally popular moving and junk-hauling service.
Miami New Times sat down for a virtual chat with the former Hurricanes standout to learn more about his business venture, the company's signing of the current Canes quarterback to an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) contract, and what he thinks about the state of his alma mater's football program.
Ahmmon Richards: Life has been great. I'm focused on growing the College Hunks franchise down here in Miami. It is a grind just like my football days. In any field, you must work hard and be focused. Each week you must have a plan and execute that plan efficiently to win. I was blessed when presented with the opportunity and am forever thankful.
What has it been like becoming part-owner of College Hunks 305, and what is your role with the team?
It's been amazing! I love what I do. Being a general manager/owner here is a lot like being a head coach. You must hold the team accountable — and yourself — for what you put on display.
Now that Tyler Van Dyke has signed an NIL partnership deal with College Hunks 305 Miami, what are the company’s plans moving forward in the NIL space?
We are going heavy on NIL in Miami and are excited to work with student-athletes as brand ambassadors. We plan to continue spreading the love around the entire country and to continue providing opportunities for all sports — not just football.
Tyler had 193 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Hurricanes' 70-13 win over Bethune–Cookman in the home opener on just 16 passes. What do you feel the future looks like for TVD, both in the current season and potentially a career in the NFL?
I believe Tyler will have a great showing this year. Last year, it was just him getting accustomed to college football. This season I see him taking that next step. Tyler is the best QB in college football — QB1 for the NFL draft!
Inking TVD to an NIL deal was a big move for the College Hunks team. How do you believe NIL has changed the game for amateur athletes, and what direction will it take college sports moving forward?
NIL changed collegiate sports forever, and it's for the better. These young guys can monetize their likeness and take care of themselves and their families. I think people who think it's ruining college sports didn't see the dark side it had [in the past]. Now, a player who is having a great career and abruptly gets injured can at least have money to propel himself forward in life.
Not every athlete makes it to the pros. Thanks to NIL, maybe that kid is now able to launch a business with the money he earned off his image and likeness and can go on to have a better chance at a successful life.
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving was the first brand in the nation to sign an athlete to an NIL deal as soon as they became legal on July 1, 2021. What would you say to future athletes reading this who are wondering why College Hunks is a brand they should team up with?
College Hunks is a unique brand that values its customers, employees, and national partners. It’s truly one big family of entrepreneurs chasing dreams just like the athletes are chasing theirs. We both operate like a system and need a team to complete each mission. Building leaders is one of the core values and that is what we aim to do with our young adults as we do more NIL deals.
Important final question: Are the Miami Hurricanes...back?
I see us winning ten games this year! We finally have the correct pieces in place from top to bottom that are needed to be a respectable and successful program once again. The support is at an all-time high. Now it's time to deliver.