Let's Relive the Ten Most-Viewed Miami Sports Moments on YouTube

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

June is traditionally a quiet month in Miami sports. But this one? This one is downright mute.

With the Heat and Panthers exiting the playoffs early, the Marlins in the midst of a forgettable, injury-plagued season, Inter Miami unable to score a goal, and football season still months away, there just aren't many viewing options on a nightly basis.

So what does one do when there's nothing on TV? You inevitably fall into a YouTube wormhole and waste hours of your life watching videos you never knew about or forgot existed.

That's what we've done. And now, we must share it with you.

Below are the ten most-viewed Miami sports videos on YouTube. We've removed game highlights, because who wants to relive a Marlins-Cardinals ESPN recap from 2015?

Below, in increasing order of YouTube popularity, let's take a trip down memory lane that you didn't know you needed until you found yourself watching another Clippers playoff game.

The Miami Miracle (1.6 million views). One of the greatest plays in NFL history just so happens to be a play from a Miami Dolphins game. "The Miami Miracle" was just an incredible, well, miracle, that no matter how many times you watch it, you still can't believe it happened.

Yes, we sort of broke our "no game highlights" rule here. It was worth it.

The dancing Marlins kid (2.5 million views). Perhaps the greatest moment in jumbotron history has only 2.5 million views on YouTube. That feels a lot like 7,000 people showing up to a Marlins game in a brand-new ballpark.

This moment has undoubtedly been used as a GIF on Twitter more often than it has been viewed on YouTube.

Inside Edition interviews the woman who flashed all of America at a Marlins game (2.5 million views). Who can forget the time Marlins Man's plus-one literally pulled out all the stops in an attempt to distract an opposing pitcher.

The Marlins asked the woman midgame to refrain from jiggling her breasts while in the most visible seats in sports. That gained national attention — because of course it did — and still pops up on social media from time to time today.

Cat delay at Marlins Park (3.6 million views). The Marlins put a roof on their new park to avoid rain delays, but they didn't have any safeguards in place to prevent stoppages because of rogue cats on the field.

Black cats are considered bad luck. If this cat lives there, that would explain a thing or two when it comes to the Marlins' lack of success over the years.

Bam, Jimmy, and Tyler star in "Point 'Em Out!" (3.8 million views). Apparently, finding out which Miami Heat player is most likely to show up to the arena wearing a romper is good for YouTube views. The answer was Tyler Herro, obviously. Even he agreed, without even knowing what a romper was.

This video was filmed in December 2019. Little did these guys know the weird-ass season that was in store, one that somehow ended almost a year later in Orlando, playing in the NBA Finals against the LA Lakers.

Ariana Grande at 8 years old sings the national anthem at the Panthers game (9 million views). You never know who that little girl singing the national anthem at a sporting event will grow up to be. In this case, that little girl grew up to be Ariana Grande, one of the most famous singers in the world.

Grande is from Boca Raton, so it just feels right that she's singing this at a Panthers game in Sunrise, not a Miami Heat game. Broward, stand up. Grande gang gang.

The Miami Heat "Together We Rise" documentary (10 million views). In a very YouTube way, this feels wrong. Some dude on YouTube has made thousands of dollars off a bootleg recording of the fantastic Sun Sports Big 3 documentary. Somehow, it's still up. Probably because Sun Sports doesn't exist anymore.

Ten million people have relived the Big 3 via this video on YouTube. That's just a fraction of the number of times Heat fans have relived it in their heads.

"Call Me Maybe" — Miami Dolphins cheerleaders vs. U.S. military (13 million views). I'm sorry in advance. You likely haven't even clicked on the video yet, but Carly Rae Jepsen's song "Call Me Maybe" is already stuck in your head.

Back in 2012, creating a YouTube video lip-synching "Call Me Maybe" was like TikTok before TikTok. In fact, it's only a matter of time before TikTok remembers this song happened. The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders and, subsequently, a group of U.S. military men, owned the "Call Me Maybe" trend.

LeBron tackles a fan who hits a $75,000 shot (48 million views). Ah, 2013. A simpler time. A time Miami Heat fans will likely always consider the top of the mountain. A time when the team on the court was so incredible, it rubbed off on fans to the point that chubby middle-aged white men were coming down from the stands to sink half-court shots worth $75,000.

It was a magical time. Thankfully, it's available to relive on YouTube. Where it has been relived, 48 million times.

Little girl slaps a Miami Heat player in the face (80 million views). I bet you've never even seen this clip.

I hadn't.

Eighty million views for a video that entails a little girl accidentally lightly slapping ex-Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson in the face? Crazy. Someone has made serious coin off this. It just goes to show headlines and titles are everything!