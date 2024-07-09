 "Hawk Tuah Girl" Hits Miami Party in Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Jersey | Miami New Times
"Hawk Tuah Girl" Wears Tua Tagovailoa Jersey at Hard Rock Appearance

Miami and Hawk Tua Girl = match made in heaven.
July 9, 2024
Haliey Welch, AKA "Hawk-Tuah Girl" (right), sported a Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins shirsey for her appearance at Daer Dayclub in Hollywood.
Haliey Welch, AKA "Hawk-Tuah Girl" (right), sported a Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins shirsey for her appearance at Daer Dayclub in Hollywood. Screenshots via Daer/TMZ
Of course Haliey Welch, the infamous "Hawk Tuah Girl," came to Miami to celebrate her 1 million Instagram followers. Like New York retirees, everyone comes to Miami, eventually. We may be the last to get cultural touchstones — your Eataly, your Trader Joe's, your Wawa, your NBA champion Boston Celtics — but we get 'em. Eventually.

And so it was that Welch turned up at Daer Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Sunday, July 7, ostensibly to celebrate her Instagram milestone and judge the "Miss Daer" bikini contest.

But we know it was more than that — it was a coronation. No doubt mindful of the significance of the occasion, the 21-year-old overnight sensation chose to wear a Tua Tagovailoa shirsey.

She was overcome with emotion as she was treated to a bottle parade in recognition of her newfound fame. TMZ reported she was paid $30,000 for the appearance. One admirer in the crowd even asked for her hand in marriage. ("Where's the ring?" she shot back. "It's on the way!" her suitor assured, explaining later, "I had the ring. It must of dropped out of my pocket at some point before this 🤷🏾‍♂️😂")
For the edification of the uninitiated, Welch is a pop-culture meme thanks to a viral June 9 street interview with Tim & Dee TV during CMA Fest in Nashville. In a video that has since racked up nearly 5 million YouTube views, DeArius Marlow asks her the fateful question:

"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time, that you do?"

The response that has been heard around the world 5 million times:

"You gotta give 'em that hawk tuah and spit on that thang," Welch says with an endearing Southern drawl." You get me?"

Fame has brought some changes to the day-to-day routine of the Tennessee native. She was able to quit her day job at a spring factory. She reportedly signed with the Penthouse management firm for representation. She's already making the podcast rounds and doing media interviews. Country singer Zach Bryan brought her onstage during his encore at Nissan Stadium last week. She even got to hang out with basketball superstar-turned-DJ Shaquille O'Neal.

Naturally, she's got her own website and merch. Doubtless, she'll be moving to Miami soon. 
