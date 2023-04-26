Is Trader Joe's Coming to Aventura?

Nearly a decade ago, Miami got its first Trader Joe's after many years of rumors. The vacation-themed grocery store opened in Pinecrest in October 2013.
Since then, several more Trader Joe's stores have opened in South Florida, including Miami Beach, Midtown Miami, Coral Gables, Davie, and Fort Lauderdale.
There's a rumor that Trader Joe's will open a store in Aventura sometime in 2023.
The City of Aventura has been courting Trader Joe's for a long time.
In 2021, the City of Aventura tasked its Youth Advisory Board with a presentation "to entice Trader Joe's to open a location in Aventura."
It looks like residents of Aventura want a Trader Joe's as well. An online petition, "Bring Trader Joe's to Aventura/Hallandale Beach, Florida," currently has 1,094 signatures and suggestions on where to place the store. (Gulfstream Park and 187th Street or Biscayne Boulevard are two consumer-friendly options.)
Before you write out your shopping list in anticipation of feasting on Speculoos cookie butter and Two Buck Chuck wine, New Times received some mood-dampening news from a Trader Joe's spokesperson: "We consider many locations. All of the locations that are opening soon are listed on our website. Unfortunately, Aventura is not on the list at this time."
There is hope yet. In the past, most rumors about Trader Joe's popping up in Miami neighborhoods have proven to be true. Stories circulated about a potential South Beach location for five years before the company issued a formal statement in 2017. The Miami Beach store then opened two years later on West Avenue.
The grocery chain is famously tight-lipped about any projects until all leases are signed, and the store is well into the planning phase. The store is then assigned a number and added to Trader Joe's "opening soon" page on its website.
For now, Aventura residents can take comfort in knowing they can shop for groceries at the only Plum Market location in South Florida.