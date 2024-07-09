 Eataly Opening First Florida Location in Aventura Food Hall | Miami New Times
Italian Food Hall Eataly to Open First Florida Location in Aventura

World-renowned Italian food hall Eataly will open its first Florida location in Aventura at Aventura Mall.
July 9, 2024
Italian food hall Eataly is headed to Aventura Mall in South Florida.
Italian food hall Eataly is headed to Aventura Mall in South Florida. Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
World-renowned Italian food hall Eataly is officially coming to Aventura Mall in South Florida. A New Times source confirmed the news on Tuesday, July 9.

Eataly will be located inside of Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 3004, in Aventura. It will take up three levels and will span approximately 29,000 square feet.

According to the most recent revision of the City of Aventura's list of developments and applications in process, presented by the Community Development Department's Planning & Zoning Division, Eataly North America's building permit request was "under review" as of May 1.

The food hall is currently in the permitting process, according to the source, and may open in a matter of months.

Back in 2022, New Times broke the news that Eataly partner Joe Bastianich was planning on bringing Eataly to Miami. However, this did not come to fruition at the time.

The first Eataly opened in 2007 in Torino, Italy, by Oscar Farinetti. Now, there are more 40 locations across the world, from New York City to Dubai. "While each store follows the original philosophy of being a place where people can eat, shop, and learn about good food, each is completely unique," states the website.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.
