Fort Lauderdale Ranks in Top 10 for Illegal Gun-Toting at U.S. Airports

Firearm interceptions at U.S. airport security checkpoints hit an all-time high in 2023.
January 12, 2024
The Transportation Security Administration can fine a passenger $15,000 for taking a gun into a boarding terminal.
The Transportation Security Administration can fine a passenger $15,000 for taking a gun into a boarding terminal. Photo by Aleksandar Georgiev/Getty Images
South Florida travelers are packing heat while flying through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

In 2023, security agents discovered 6,737 firearms in carry-on bags at TSA checkpoints at 265 airports around the country — the highest one-year total in the agency's history. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International had 135 guns intercepted, ranking ninth on the list of airports with the most firearm discoveries at security checkpoints.

At the top of the list is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with 451 firearms found, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, with 378. Tampa International Airport is the only other Florida airport to crack the top ten, and it ranked one spot above Fort Lauderdale on the list.

"We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what's particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in the press release announcing the findings.

Ninety-three percent of the intercepted firearms in 2023 were loaded. The previous annual record was set in 2022, with 6,542 guns detected.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, TSA found 1,665 firearms at checkpoints — an average of 18 firearms per day.

TSA notes airline passengers are permitted to travel with a firearm only if it is unloaded and secured in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked luggage, and they must declare it at the check-in counter.

If a passenger illegally brings a firearm in their carry-on luggage, security officers contact local law enforcement, and the traveler may be arrested or cited. TSA can assess fines up to $15,000 and revoke expedited "PreCheck" eligibility.

In 2022, 134 guns were discovered at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, not always in a traditional carry-on bag. One of the guns seized was stuffed inside a chicken, a Quirch-brand baking hen, to be exact.
