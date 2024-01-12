News Fort Lauderdale Ranks in Top 10 for Illegal Gun-Toting at U.S. Airports Firearm interceptions at U.S. airport security checkpoints hit an all-time high in 2023. By Naomi Feinstein January 12, 2024 The Transportation Security Administration can fine a passenger $15,000 for taking a gun into a boarding terminal. Photo by Aleksandar Georgiev/Getty Images

In 2023, security agents



At the top of the list is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with 451 firearms found, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, with 378. Tampa International Airport is the only other Florida airport to crack the



"We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what's particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in the press release announcing the findings.



Ninety-three percent of the intercepted firearms in 2023 were loaded. The previous annual record was set in 2022, with 6,542 guns detected.



In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, TSA found 1,665 firearms at checkpoints — an average of 18 firearms per day.



TSA notes airline passengers are permitted to travel with a firearm only if it is unloaded and secured in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked luggage, and they must declare it at the check-in counter.



If a passenger illegally brings a firearm in their carry-on luggage, security officers contact local law enforcement, and the traveler may be arrested or cited. TSA can assess fines up to $15,000 and revoke expedited "PreCheck" eligibility.



In 2022, 134 guns were discovered at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, not always in a traditional carry-on bag. One of the guns seized was stuffed inside a chicken, a Quirch-brand baking hen, to be exact.