Hard Rock Stadium Named Among the Cheapest Stadiums in NFL

Relative to other NFL venues, Hard Rock Stadium offers a decent deal for cash-strapped football fans.
September 18, 2023
Fans cheer on the Dolphins during their game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium in November 2022.
Fans cheer on the Dolphins during their game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium in November 2022. Photo by Eric Espada/GettyImages
As Miami consistently ranks among the most expensive places to live in the United States, it's reasonable to assume that the disposable income available to Miami residents for activities such as entertainment and leisure is at a low point.

Thankfully, compared to the rest of the nation's NFL fanbases, being a fan of the Miami Dolphins appears to be a downright bargain, particularly considering the touchdown-to-dollar scale will be off the charts if Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Raheem Mostert's first two weeks of play are any indication of things to come. 

While the expenses that come with attending an NFL game add up, a recent study by Betting.com found that Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, ranks as the third-cheapest gameday experience in the league.

The study didn't factor in gas, car insurance, or dealing with traffic on I-95, but we're listening anyway.

Tickets, Parking, Beer, and Hotdogs

The methodology behind the analysis ran through various costs associated with attending games at each of the 30 NFL stadiums nationwide — including ticket prices, parking, and concessions. 

The study found that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, was the most affordable NFL stadium for fans. With a seating capacity of 71,000, an average ticket price of $105.57, a low cost of concessions (including $2 hotdogs), and an average parking fee of around $23 per car, no fan base in the league is getting a better bang for their buck than Falcons supporters, according to the study.

By comparison, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, with a capacity of 65,326, clocked in with an average ticket price of $92.51 and average parking costs of $32.50, while a beer can be had for $5, and a hotdog costs as little as $4.

In contrast, the study found the most expensive NFL experience at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home to the Rams and Chargers, where a hotdog will set you back $8 and parking costs, on average, a whopping $66.

2026 World Cup Ranking

As with many NFL venues, Hard Rock Stadium is much more than just a place the Miami Dolphins utilize a handful of times a year. As the United States prepares to cohost the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico, the study found that the home of the Dolphins  — one of the 11 stateside stadiums that will play host to matches — is poised to be the second-cheapest for internationally arriving fans.

The study is a bit incomplete in this category, however, as ticket prices for World Cup games are not available yet, and the rankings are based on estimates drawn from NFL game-day prices.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
