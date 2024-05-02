Miami Heat Knee-Deep in Offseason Dilemmas After Swift Playoff Elimination

The Boston Celtics exacted revenge for last season's playoff defeat by dismantling the Miami Heat 118-84 on Wednesday night, concluding what can only be deemed one of the sleepiest and most forgettable postseason runs in Heat history.
With key players like Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier sidelined due to injuries, the Heat were dead to rights all series long, mainly because the available players — notably Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin — lacked standout performances outside a miracle Game 2 effort. Additional injuries to Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez contributed to the Heat's inability to make a deep playoff run.
It would be nice to say the Heat went down with a fight, but in reality, only Bam Adebayo did so. Bam led Miami with 23 points, but the team's overall performance was lackluster. They converted only 3 of 29 shots from beyond the arc.
To sum up the Heat's playoff exit, Miami was likely toast even if everything went right, but, in fact, so much went utterly wrong. And now they face an offseason in which key players could part ways with the team — yes, even Jimmy Butler.
Hold on to your butts, Heat fans. The offseason rumor mill is about to be hotter than ever. With so much uncertainty, the Heat's future hinges on at least three pressing questions.
Keep thinking about Riley Sept. comments: "We're in the fifth year. You get to a point of, does it run its course?...When it comes to the championship window, we're at the abyss.... When you come to the abyss, you got to get to the other side"
Will Pat Riley Return?Pat Riley will be 80 years old next season. It's fair to ask if yet another team-retooling is in the cards for a man who, at any moment, could easily retire on a beach in California somewhere and spend his days driving classic cars rather than dealing with Heat fans on Twitter calling him washed up.
For Riley, nothing is left to accomplish: He's an NBA legend. It comes down to whether he's simply uninterested in Early Bird specials and afternoon naps. But to be fair, the way the Heat roster is currently constructed, it's highly likely he has already been doing both of those activities for years.
Does Jimmy Butler Get a Contract Extension?Butler, who will turn 35 next season, signed a three-year $146.4 million contract extension that kicked in prior to the 2023 season. He will make $48.8 million in 2024-25 and then has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Butler may seek a contract extension to rival the five-year, $304 million extension Jaylen Brown signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
Are you picking up the problem here? Butler put up big numbers this season, averaging more than 20 points per game. But he's a player who put on a lot of miles early in his career for the Chicago Bulls, and there are stretches in the regular season during which he already plays as if he's 39 years old, taking weeks off and missing games over what might constitute a minor injury for a young player. To extend him until he is literally 39 seems like a risky investment.
Ask yourself if the same people who hardballed Dwyane Wade late in his career over a couple of million dollars for a single season will cough up the money mentioned above to Butler.
Tim Hardaway Sr. says Pat Riley wouldn't take LeBron James back on the Miami Heat
"After what happened back then...Pat Riley is not going to him."
(Via @TheCartonShow ) pic.twitter.com/HNlcHumW9b
Who Is the Whale?The Miami Heat will be unable to change the course of their franchise with money alone. They're also short on assets to trade, particularly with Tyler Herro again falling short of proving he's an impact player in the NBA when it matters the most.
This offseason, Miami's clear path to improvement is to get involved in a messy, drama-filled trade request involving a player such as Kevin Durant or a younger star like Trae Young.
Butler is up for a contract extension that could make him the highest-paid player in Miami Heat history. However, committing a substantial portion of their salary cap to Butler as he advances into his 30s is a gamble that requires careful consideration.
Will LeBron James ask the Lakers to sign and trade him to Miami? Does Durant decide to end his career with the Heat and Coach Spo? It will likely take a miracle for the Heat to retool on the fly, and if we're being honest, nothing short of a major roster overhaul and a lot of luck will put them on the same footing as many emerging NBA teams.