25-Year-Old Miami Woman Caught With 26 Pounds of Weed in Her SUV

When 25-year-old Danay Ojeda got into her car last Wednesday, she had no idea she was being watched. To her friends and neighbors, she was a fun-loving, dark-haired beauty who worked as a receptionist making $800 a week.

But an anonymous tipster had called Miami-Dade Police to tell them about another side of Ojeda's life: Namely, that she was allegedly running a sizable drug-trafficking operation out of the gated Beach Club in West Dade's Fontainebleau neighborhood.

So detectives started tracking Ojeda. And on August 8, the cops were there as Ojeda loaded 26 pounds of marijuana into the back of her 2017 Dodge Durango. When they arrested her and an older man in her car, the man — Daniel Solano-Gonzalez — quickly put all the blame on her as the big-time drug dealer.

"He stated he was just going along because he did not want her to go alone," police said in an arrest report. "He made it clear the marijuana did not belong to him."

MDPD first started watching Ojeda after getting a tip on July 25 that she regularly transported narcotics directly to her buyers, according to Ojeda's arrest report.

Two weeks later, MDPD Det. Devon Dolam got an even more specific tip: On August 8, the informant said, Ojeda would make a big marijuana delivery. So the cops staked out her apartment.

Sure enough, police watched as Ojeda got into her truck with Solano-Gonzalez and then drove out of the apartment complex around 5 p.m. Detectives Dolam and Jared Hahn, along with another officer, followed Ojeda onto the Palmetto Expressway and then pulled her over as she got off at Bird Road.

A drug-sniffing dog named Roxi then found her cargo in the trunk of her SUV. When they searched the Durango, detectives say they found two large duffle bags in the back, one with sixteen freezer bags full of pot, weighing one pound each, and the other with twelve bags.

The total, 26 pounds, was just enough to tip Ojeda and Solano-Gonzalez to charges that require a mandatory minimum sentence.

EXPAND Facebook / Miami-Dade Corrections

Police transported the two to the Midwest District Police Station. While Ojeda was in the bathroom, Dolam told Solano-Gonzalez that he was being arrested for narcotics trafficking along with Ojeda. Solano-Gonzalez pinned it all on the younger woman.

He "stated that he was not the owner of the marijuana, and that Ms. Ojeda simply asked him to accompany her to go deliver it to someone."

In the middle of placing all the blame on Ojeda, Solano-Gonzalez heard her returning from the bathroom. "I'm done talking about this," he said, according to the police report.

The Cuban-born Ojeda has no previous criminal record — or even traffic infractions — in South Florida. But her online presence suggests a more glamorous lifestyle than an $800-per-week receptionist might expect. In photos on Facebook, Ojeda sports elegant clothes and designer jewelry at Miami Beach clubs and poses in a helicopter and on the waterfront in Cuba.

After her arrest, Ojeda spent five days in jail. She was released on Monday on $25,000 bond with an arraignment hearing on August 29. Solano-Gonzalez was able to get out after posting his $7,500 bond the next day and will be arraigned in September.

If convicted, Ojeda and Solano-Gonzalez face mandatory minimum sentences of three years, plus $25,000 fines. Although recreational marijuana is now legal in nine states, anyone caught with more than 25 pounds of weed in Florida still faces felony charges.

Ojeda and Solano-Gonzalez have both pleaded not guilty.