Hardwell Promises to Bring "Energy" to Ultra's Main Stage

Thirteen years ago, while speaking to Evlear magazine, Hardwell asserted that house music would become "more mainstream...There are no boundaries anymore." Now, the Dutch producer is returning to EDM's epicenter, Ultra Music Festival, with his prediction coming to fruition.
"Over the years, I've had some incredible moments with the Ultra crowd, and the Main Stage has been like a home to me," he tells New Times via email. "I always want to bring something super special for my set. This year is no exception, so expect something big."
Hardwell (real name Robbert van de Corput) always delivers during his sets at Ultra. He debuted at the festival in 2012 to thousands of fans on the heels of his seismic tune "Spaceman." With synths buzzing like chainsaws, the track was inescapable, playing everywhere from nightclubs to gyms. "Spaceman" was part of a trifecta of massive EDM hits in 2012 that also included Avicii's "Levels" and "Greyhound" by Swedish House Mafia.
After a four-year hiatus from touring, Hardwell returned to Bayfront Park in 2022 and 2023, much to the fans' surprise. He closed out the 2022 festival by announcing a world tour and the 19-track album Rebels Never Die.
"I absolutely love touring, but as we all know, life on the road can be tough, especially when you're not somebody who wants to let people down," Hardwell says. "I enjoy working on ideas on the road, but my heart is in the studio when creating music. It's how I like to work, so I need to balance touring and studio time to be harmonious."
Anything is on the table for this year's Ultra, but expect to hear Hardwell's latest single, "Energy," a collaboration with the Dutch duo Bassjackers. "I've been friends with Marlon and Ralph for more than ten years, and we've shared many experiences together, as well as ideas and thoughts on production," he adds. "It's been a long time coming, but we finally managed to set aside some time in the studio to finish a track together."
The track has the same thrills that made EDM stand tall: screeching synths and chunky bass. Still, "Energy" owes much of its sound to acid techno.
"Much of the electronic scene has been shifting towards a tougher, more underground energy for a while now, so we're being blessed with a new look on the landscape of artists, lineups, events, and promoters," Hardwell says.
Techno dignitary Charlotte de Witte's set at Ultra's Main Stage last year certainly backs Hardwell's claim that the underground is becoming mainstream. "This new cycle is revitalizing," Hardwell adds. "Whatever the genre, I've always believed that one of electronic music's biggest qualities is its ability to reinvent itself time and time again."
Hardwell's turn to dance music began during his teenage years in Breda, Netherlands, a town south of Rotterdam near the border with Belgium.
Like any kid his age, he grew up watching a healthy dose of MTV, which, despite focusing mainly on pop and rock at the time, occasionally highlighted the ongoings in dance music. "MTV featured a special documentary about this new emerging scene that was breaking out of the Netherlands, with acts like Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, and Ferry Corsten spearheading it. Something just clicked with me," he says."
Hardwell started spinning in clubs and festivals around the country and eventually connected with DJs like Armin van Burren, Tiësto, and Afrojack, thanks to the Netherlands' tiny size.
"It's certainly eye-opening, but at the same time, playing clubs at that age was a game-changer for me because it fast-tracked my understanding of music and the scene," he explains. "That early exposure to clubs opened my mind to the complexities of DJing, creating an atmosphere, and the moods of crowds. It was a huge leap forward from my bedroom."
Now, at 36, Hardwell is EDM's elder statesman. Still, he's keen on seeing how the scene evolves. "I'm excited by what AI offers, but I also understand it poses a large threat to creativity," Hardwell says. "I think it can be a tool, but like anything new, we need to embrace it and understand it before we immediately dismiss it."
This year, you can expect a slew of releases from Hardwell's Revealed Recordings, including a label showcase at the Dirty Rabbit during Miami Music Week and the label's 1,000th release. "I'm super proud about the label. As ever, our focus with Revealed is continuing to help push the talent we're involved with and be a platform for creative and explorative musical output," he adds. "This will be a big year for the likes of Vinne, Olly James, Maddix, Kaaze, and many others off the label."
Despite his long career as a globetrotting DJ, Hardwell is recharged and ready to take over Ultra's Main Stage on Friday, March 22.
"It's been a whirlwind since, but it's been a journey of growth, both personally and musically," he says. "Every moment has been an opportunity to learn and to give back to the fans who have supported me since day one."
Revealed Recordings Label Showcase. With Bassjackers, Blasterjaxx, Maddix, Radical Redemption, Vinne, and others. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Dirty Rabbit, 151 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-812-3308; thedirtyrabbit.com. Tickets cost $55 via dice.fm.
Ultra Music Festival 2024. Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Sold out.
