5 Queer-Friendly Events During Miami Music Week 2024

He.She.They. at Toejam Backlot

Internet Friends x Domicile

Leæther Strip at the Sandbox Stage

Glitterbox at the Sagamore

Factory 93 at Factory Town

Everyone knows the most extravagant week for music in the 305 wouldn't be nearly as fun without the city's queer community. With a lineup of events as diverse as the city itself, attendees can expect plenty of raves and sets that ask everyone to express themselves to the fullest.Whether you're a they or nay, Miami Music Week (MMW) is certainly better with a fruitier edge from the underground to Ocean Drive. Here are some of the best parties to look forward to in the upcoming week, between queer-friendly venues and LGBTQ-led events.Coming back to Toejam Backlot for the second year in a row on March 20 is He.She.They. Rising artist Sara Landry, dubbed "the High Priestess of Hard Techno," is set to grace the stage for her singular MMW set, along with DJs AK Sports, Chicago-native Hiroko, and Victoria de Angelis of Italian rock band Måneskin. The Wynwood rave anticipates the evening to be filled with "techno royalty," and guests are encouraged to wear their most appropriate ballroom attire.Local collective Internet Friends is teaming up once again with Little Haiti venue Domicile for MMW. Their most loyal and prominent DJs, including Wallis, Grace Dahl, Winter Wrong, and Alejo, are set to make a comeback for one of the biggest events that's guaranteed to be another success this year. Ravers can feel safe with the party's typical no-cameras-allowed policy, allowing anyone and everyone to untz-untz-untz as they please.At the Sandbox Stage, Danish musical project Leæther Strip is performing in South Florida for the first time in its almost 40-year history. Founded in 1988, it was one of the most successful underground acts on the now-defunct label Zoth Ommog from Germany, soon being aligned with U.S. labels Cleopatra Records and Metropolis Records for American distribution. Opening act Faustan, the German-American synth-pop duo, will also be in attendance and are ready to blend new and old school with electronic nuance to kick off the evening.At the Sagamore Hotel on South Beach for the second year in a row, Glitterbox is described as an "all-inclusive nightlife phenomenon" by its organizers. Standing out in a week-long lineup of MMW pool parties on Collins Avenue, get ready to be Glitterboxed with acts including Dames Brown, Girls of the Internet, Heidi Lawden, Jellybean Benitez B2B Layla Benitez, Melvo Baptiste, Riche Medina, Roger Sanchez, the Shapeshifters, and Yasmin. Though this event is happening at the tail end of MMW on Sunday, March 24, tickets are running out fast, so be sure to grab yours soon.Though not explicitly a queer event, Factory 93, the party conceived in the heart of Los Angeles' warehouse district, has a lineup of queer-friendly acts. With its roots in the underground music space, Factory 93 boasts itself as a celebration of "radical ideas through the fusion of immersive live art, cutting-edge technology, and exceptionally curated house and techno." Since it always centers on creativity and self expression, attendees can expect a fully immersive experience led by guests including 999999999, Dyen, Charlie Sparks, I Hate Models, Parfait, and Ultrathem.