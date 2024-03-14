The Best Underground Parties at Miami Music Week 2024

For various reasons, no events happening in Miami Beach are featured on this list. Due to the city government's onerous parking restrictions and heightened police presence meant to curb excessive partying that also inconveniences local commuters and area businesses, it's difficult to recommend anyone cross the causeways during the entire month of March. New Times puts its readers first, which means not letting you risk a $100 parking fee, a traumatizing law enforcement interaction, or worse.
Sounds of the Venezuelan DiasporaVenezuelan-originated electronic musicians have become known across the globe even as their homeland faces turmoil, from the cutting-edge hyperpop of Arca to the "Raptor House" of DJ Babatr. If you want to get in touch with this scene, 555 in Wynwood is hosting a program dedicated to Venezuelan electronic musicians. Babatr, best known around these parts for his feature on Nick León's "Xstasis," will beam in virtually for a conversation with Miguelle & Tons, MJ Nebreda, V1fro, Mpeach, and Caterina Haddad. An open decks session will follow. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at 555 Studio, 555 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com; otherwise, tickets cost $10 at the door.
Miami Underground ShowcaseMMW can be a bit of a money pit, which is why it's cool that the fine folks at Always Lunes, one of New Times' favorite Instagram accounts, are teaming up with Shotgun to throw a cheap and cheerful warehouse rave with a hard-hitting bill of lovely locals. Winter Wrong and Ultrathem will go back-to-back alongside Alkmst, Gio Elia, Lengua, and V1fro. The show is free before midnight or $5 afterward, which is less than most places charge for a damn Modelo these days. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at an undisclosed location in Miami. Free before midnight; otherwise, tickets cost $5 via shotgun.live.
HorsegiirL Presented by III Points x Hard MiamiWhen I first heard about horsegiirL, I assumed her name had something to do with ketamine. The drug, usually used as a horse tranquilizer and occasionally as a therapeutic treatment, is also a popular party drug for some strange reason. (Remember, kids, drugs are bad.) But horsegiirL is, in fact, a person that DJs in a realistic horse mask, which is almost weirder. Don't let this gimmick put you off — she's a very good DJ, so good that III Points and Hard are letting her headline her own MMW showcase. Alongside horsegiirL's trance and happy hardcore-influenced hyperpop techno rave stylings, you'll also hear from Glasgow-based club producer Taahliah, Miami's own Saturnsarii, and plenty more. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via dice.fm.
A-Trak & FriendsOkay, A-Trak may be a well-known DJ and an especially proficient turntablist. But his regular MMW gig at Oasis this year has an incredible lineup. Electroclash legend Felix Da Housecat will join an absolutely astonishing lineup of legendary names from the French touch. DJ Falcon of Together, Braxe and Falcon, and Roulé Records fame; Étienne de Crecy of Motorbass; and Boombass of Cassius will all play sets. Danny Daze will also play a supporting set under the name Danny From Miami. And it's all free with RSVP as per usual for this event. 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.
The Get Down 3.0Do you wanna get down? And by "get down," do you mean "attend a truly bodacious booty music showcase with some of the most legendary stars of electro and Miami bass originators?" You'll want to head to the Joint of Miami in Wynwood for 808 Life's the Get Down 3.0. It's bringing in a massive lineup of DJs fronted by the one, the only, the Egyptian Lover, baby! The L.A. electro legend famed for tracks such as "I Cry (Night After Night)" and "I Need A Freak" headlines the show alongside Miami bass act Dynamix II, whose tracks like "Give the DJ a Break" and "Bass Generator" influenced the likes of the Chemical Brothers and other early electronic acts. 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.
Soul Clap and FriendsAre you ready to get clapped? The Soul Clap dudes are taking over the Little Haiti hot spot ZeyZey for an evening of funk, disco, soul, and house in no particular order. Combining the duo's eclectic, fun approach to DJing with the venue's suave sensibility, this gig should provide ample counterprogramming for anyone looking to avoid the bombast of most Music Week events. FSQ and Ella Romand will join the Boston-born duo, which is partially based here in Miami. 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; 305-456-2671; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via dice.fm.
Jezebel Presents Martyn Bootyspoon All NightA single DJ can rarely command a full night of action, but Martyn Bootyspoon is that rare breed of club conqueror that can. The Jezebel boys are bringing the Montreal maniac down for an all-night soiree at Over Under in downtown, inarguably the most Floridafied spot in the neighborhood. You never really know what you're going to get from a Bootyspoon set, whether it's hard house, trance, R&B, or booty bass, but whatever he plays, it's bound to be hot and sexy. 11 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Over Under, 151 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-247-9851; overundermiami.com.
Blind Records: Off the GridHere's a rare chance to see a true legend in action. RP Boo, credited with inventing the Chicago-originated genre of uptempo dance music known as footwork, will be playing at this showcase for Miami-based club label Blind Records. We can't stress enough how pivotal Boo is to the development of one of the most exciting mutations of dance music there is, famed for insane dance battle tracks like the Godzilla-sampling "Heavy Heat." Local DJ Craze, a fixture of drum 'n' bass party Beatcamp, will coheadline with supporting sets from Duality, Dotson, Gumthewrapper, and a special back-to-back from Pressure Point and 74.97. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Hodler Gallery, 257 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-798-6584, hodlergallery.com. Tickets cost $25 via shotgun.live.
Sammy Virji and DJ HeartstringClub Space will no doubt be the epicenter of MMW debauchery. But if you want a more "chill" experience to close out the week, on Sunday night, new-wave UK garage don Sammy Virji steps up to the decks at the Ground. The Newcastle upon Tyne-based DJ is famed for NUKG hits like "Shapes" and hit mixes for DJMag and others. He'll be joined by DJ Heartstring, which is actually two guys with their joyful, trance-inflected strain of UKG. Locals Coffintexts and Viva Vidal will support. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $16 to $40 via dice.fm.
