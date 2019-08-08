Jonas Brothers Kick Off Comeback Tour With Cameos by Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, and Sebastián Yatra

"JONAS! JONAS! JONAS!"

The chant echoed seemingly endlessly throughout the American Airlines Arena Wednesday night as fans of the Jonas Brothers awaited the three siblings' appearance onstage.

When they arrived, the energy in the arena exploded, proving the Jonases are hotter than ever.

The trio opened the show with “Rollercoaster," off its comeback album, Happiness Begins (also the name of the tour). Fans were as enthusiastic about the new material as they were over favorite songs such as "Fly With Me" and "Lovebug." And the brothers performed their more lighthearted tunes, like “Year 3000,” with the same amount of swagger they carry on their new tunes, like the smooth “Only Human.”

There were many moments when the steps to the upper levels in the venue genuinely (and terrifyingly) shook as fans stomped and jumped to upbeat tunes such as "S.O.S." Spotted in the crowd were the siblings’ wives — Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner sporting Jonas Brothers shirts, along with Danielle Jonas — and family jamming with the rest of fans and singing along to the songs.

Openers Jordan McGraw and Bebe Rexha warmed up the eager crowd. McGraw's groovy pop was a perfect complement to the sleek new Jonas sound, and Rexha’s upbeat spirit was contagious as she performed hits such as “Me, Myself and I” and even surprised the crowd with a cover of Post Malone’s “Better Now.”

But the show truly belonged to the headliners, who emphasized this new tour is symbolic for them as a family and a band. Song after song, it was evident the brothers had missed the thrill of touring together and connecting with their fans after their shocking breakup in 2013.

“I never thought this would happen again,” a teary-eyed Kevin Jonas said while strumming his guitar to “Used to Be,” one of the JoBros' new songs. “This just proves dreams really do come true.”

The Jonases made the most of the arena by decorating the venue with colorful confetti, fireworks, and their own jewel-toned suits — Nick in orange, Kevin in purple, and Joe in blue — before switching to striped black-and-white outfits. The show was also accompanied by visuals of them and of actors portraying younger versions of the trio, honoring their journey as brothers.

They also paid tribute to their projects outside of the group, with Nick's and Joe’s solo work fitting seamlessly into the set list. Both brothers shared vocals on their hits “Jealous” and “Cake by the Ocean,” neatly tying their individual journeys to that of the band’s.

Despite its sheer magnitude, the show was genuinely touching and personal. The brothers greeted their family at the other end of the arena, where they set up a circular rotating stage where fans could get a closer look at them. There, the brothers took fan song requests, played an acoustic version of the deep cut “Can’t Have You,” and balanced out the more amped-up portions of the show with quieter, more intimate moments.

Nearing the show’s midpoint, Joe promised guests plenty of surprises to come, and the boys delivered on that promise via a seven-song medley of some of their more rocking tunes, including “Mandy,” “Got Me Going Crazy,” and “Tonight.”

They also gave Miami the bonus of cameos by Daddy Yankee, Sebastián Yatra, and Natti Natasha, with whom the brothers sang and danced to their crossover Latin-pop hit “Runaway," to the delight of the audience.

After two hours of tracing their musical history, the Jonases wrapped up their set and then returned for an encore comprising their two biggest hits: 2008’s “Burnin’ Up” and this year’s “Sucker,” their first number one hit on the Billboard charts.

Though it’s been more than ten years since the peak of Jonasmania, fans are still as passionate as ever about the young band of brothers. With this dynamic and poignant show, the Jonases opened their tour by giving back to their adoring fans while saluting the band they built into an empire as teenagers on the Disney Channel.

“Happiness begins in Miami,” Joe said onstage as he greeted fans. “Here’s to a wonderful tour.”

Set list:

- “Rollercoaster”

- “S.O.S.”

- “Cool”

- “Only Human”

- “Strangers”

- “That’s Just the Way We Roll”

- “Fly With Me”

- “Used to Be”

- “Hesitate”

- “Can’t Have You” (Acoustic)

- “Jealous”

- “Cake by the Ocean”

- “Comeback”

- “When You Look Me in the Eyes”

- “I Believe”

- Medley: “Mandy” / “Paranoid” / “Got Me Going Crazy” / “Play My Music” / “World War III” / “Hold On” / “Tonight”

- “Runaway” (With Sebastián Yatra, Natti Natasha, and Daddy Yankee)

- “Lovebug”

- “Year 3000”

Encore:

- “Burnin’ Up”

- “Sucker”