In an alternate universe, we would just now be coming down from the high of III Points. But in reality, Miami is eagerly awaiting the festival's return. This past May, III Points announced it would skip 2018 and return in February 2019. The fest debuted in 2013 and quickly carved out a space in Miami for local acts to share the stage with internationally acclaimed artists. This year, the boutique fest took home the award for New Times' Best Music Festival. As we rock back-and-forth in the fetal position while waiting for February to roll around, check out ten local III Points acts you can see right now.

Brother Dan. Better known as Miami's best DJ, Brother Dan will deliver an '80s-driven dark-wave soundtrack to Terrestrial Funk's second-annual Monster Mash. Terrestrial Funk, which was dubbed by New Times one of Miami's best weekly parties, is also the name of Brother Dan's record label and online and mobile record shop. Monster Mash will give those who are on the fence about scraping their coins for III Points a chance to see other festival performers such as Poorgrrrl, Donzii, and Dracula, all for the cool price of zero dollars. Be sure to wear your best Halloween threads for a chance to win $100 in the midnight costume contest. Terrestrial Funk Second-Annual Monster Mash, with Brother Dan, Poorgrrrl, Donzii, Dracula, the Imbecile, Ded Cooter, and Franco Alexander. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, October 30, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Poorgrrrl Photo by Devin Christopher

Poorgrrrl. In 2015, Poorgrrrl made her debut performance at the festival, and those who experienced it have never been the same. It was a show for the books — New Times dubbed it one of the best musical performances in III Points history, and the sentiment still stands. She set the bar for locals that year and continues to be one of the most anticipated acts to catch around town. New Times said of her 2015 show: "The birth of Poorgrrl at Sunday's Main Frame was something that had to be seen to be fully grasped. Cute hipster boys and girls lay on the ground, moving in some kind of otherworldly malaise, drawn to her smart, drugged-drone delivery, served cold over a fusion of experimental art with clickbait pop in a deliciously weird smoothie of 'I don't know what this is, but I like the taste.' It was the most WTF moment in III Points history, and it was perfect that way."

EXPAND Donzii Photo by Dani Miller

Donzii. Halloween is best served with a side of postpunk performance art. Just ask bandmates Jenna Balfe, Danny Heinze, Dennis Fuller, and Monroe Getz. Their no-wave group, Donzii, recently hit the road with the Growlers and Surfbort and is now back for a ghoulish get-down this Tuesday at Gramps. Given all of the pre- and post-Halloween debauchery happening in Miami this week, you've probably already come to terms with the fact you'll be crawling into work for the next two days. Get acquainted with Donzii's latest EP, Mines, before the show.

EXPAND Dracula Photo courtesy of Dracula

Dracula. This folk duo has been haunting Miami locals since 2009. Dracula's newly released acoustic cover of Selena's "Como la Flor," which premiered last week on NPR's Alt.Latino playlist, is local label Sweat Records Records' first single. Dracula's upcoming LP, Dorys & Eli, which will be released on colored vinyl, is available for pre-order now. Dorys Bello and Eli Oviedo are sure to transport the crowd to another world via their ethereal sounds.

EXPAND Haute Tension Photo by Jayme Gershen

Haute Tension. The band formerly known as Mo'Booty, which describes its sound as psychedelic surf noir, recently played 31 consecutive shows in Miami-Dade in an impressive display of showmanship and also opened for Madrid's Hinds. Now the group will give Wynwood a special spooky Halloween set during Haute Halloween Happy Hour this Wednesday. Kick off your Halloween night with pizza, half-off drinks, costume shopping at Eek Boo-Tique, and a DJ set/live performance by femme reggaeton duo Niña. For a blissed-out experience while you're driving with the widows down, check out Haute Tension's recent self-titled debut album. Haute Halloween Happy Hour, with Haute Tension and Niña. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Ms. Mada Photo by Adi Adinayev

Ms. Mada. In a sea of DJs, Ms. Mada (real name: Rachel Tumada), is making a splash. She has taken her sounds to spots around town as a resident DJ at the Electric Pickle, Treehouse, Story, Trade, and other venues over the past eight years. As part of Link Miami Rebels, Ms. Mada now calls Club Space home as one of the club's only female residents, according to her Facebook page. New Times dubbed her Miami's best DJ in the 2017 Best of Miami issue. Soon you can catch her warming up the decks on Space's Terrace during Paco-ween, which New Times named one of Miami's best Halloween parties. Don't miss it. Paco-ween, with Paco Osuna and Ms. Mada. 11 p.m Wednesday, October 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 plus fees via residentadvisor.net.

EXPAND Nick León Photo by Koury Angelo for Red Bull Sound Select / Courtesy of Nick León

Nick León. One of Miami's most exciting electronic producers is no stranger to the stages of III Points. He's scheduled to return to the fest in 2019 with a live set that will more than likely include cuts from his latest EP, Totem. León recently revived III Points cofounder David Sinopoli's label Space Tapes and now has full creative control of it. Catch III Points performers Nicholas G. Padilla and León in a back-to-back set at Floyd November 29. Nick León, with Actress, Greg Beato, and Nicholas G. Padilla. 10 p.m. Thursday, November 29, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 plus fees via residentadvisor.net.

EXPAND Nicholas G. Padilla Photo by Alexander J. Garcia

Nicholas G. Padilla. The festival gods have sprinkled III Points acts over Miami for the rest of 2018, and we are truly #blessed. Miami's best record label is back at it again with a show to sate local electronic music lovers' appetites. Catch Space Tapes' Nicholas G. Padilla and Nick León perform a back-to-back set, along with Greg Beato and Actress, in late November.

EXPAND Seafoam Walls Photo by Christopher Nazon

Seafoam Walls. Returning to III Points in 2019 is the genre-blending four-piece whose sound is self-described as an amalgamation of jazz, indie, shoegaze, and hip-hop. Released earlier this year, Seafoam Walls' EP R-E-F-L-E-C-T features the standout track "Birthday." The quartet packs a punch during its live sets, so if you miss a chance to see these guys in action, shame on you. Catch them alongside fellow III Points act Butterfly Snapple at Jazzy Holidaze at Gramps. By the time the show rolls around, you'll have to wait only about two months to catch them at III Points. Jazzy Holidaze, with Seafoam Walls, Butterfly Snapple, Poparazzi, and Foom! 9 p.m. Friday, December 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $5.

EXPAND Butterfly Snapple Photo by Mike Smith

Butterfly Snapple. This past August, III Points held its first open house at Floyd to uncover new Miami talent for the 2019 edition of the festival. According to this Instagram post published by the venue, III Points received more than 200 submissions from eager musicians vying to take the stage. Among them, Butterfly Snapple was selected to audition and subsequently made the final cut. Now you can catch Diego Melgar (guitar), Jern Small (keyboard, sampling), Camilo Velez (bass), John Meeske (drums), and Chris Thompson-Taylor (sax) deliver their groovy fusion of hip-hop, jazz, and electronic music to the masses at III Points. But before then, catch them alongside fellow III Point performers Seafoam Walls in December.

III Points 2019. February 15 through 17, 2019, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $180 to $375 via iiipoints.frontgatetickets.com.