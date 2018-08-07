Sweat Records Announces Independent Label, Sweat Records Records

Miami folk goth duo Dracula is just one of a host of Miami musicians releasing a full-length LP on Sweat Records Records this year.

Over the decades, independent Miami labels like Open Records, Roofless Records, Schematic Records, and more have helped make the city's music scene eclectic, weird, and wonderful. Since 2005, Sweat Records has been a hub of that scene. And now, the beloved record store is announcing the launch of its own independent label, Sweat Records Records.

“We want to put out records we’re passionate about and lift up artists,” says Sweat founder Lolo Reskin. “We can’t not do it.”

To turn this resolve into reality, Reskin partnered with fellow Sweat team member Emile Milgrim ( cofounder of Other Electricities) and Vivek Jayaram, a lawyer who specializes in intellectual property for artists. All are old friends, as you must be to make a labor of love work. “It’s quite gratifying to start a project and hear ‘Finally!’ when you start to tell people about it,” Reskin says.