Hinds Lands at Gramps for a Personal, Powerful Miami Debut

Madrid's Hinds is an empowering force to be reckoned with. The bandmates' energy, friendship, and passion for their craft
But don't expect to leave their shows with your keys, your voice, or your ability to crawl into work the next day. What you can expect, though, are four new best friends and a night where you can leave your inhibitions at the door.
"We all want to have this safety area where everyone is free," Cosials says. She explains that since the beginning, the band has made an effort to provide a fun and welcoming space for concertgoers. The four had been "on the other side" for many years, as part of an audience watching boys perform. It was difficult to find a band with girls onstage in Spain.
It was after watching hometown friends the Parrots and Los Nastys perform at Spain's Festival Internacional de Benicàssim in 2013 that inspired a young Perrote and Cosials, who had been studying medicine, to start performing. "For us, it was a revolution," Cosials proudly says. "Like, 'I can't believe my friends from Madrid are actually going to play on this fucking stage in this festival where I am seeing Tame Impala.'" Cosials and Perrote had previously worked on covers together, but after that show, they began writing songs of their own despite not knowing the traditional rules of songwriting.
But whatever they're doing, it's working. In recent years, the band has been on a meteoric rise, dominating stages across the globe from Coachella to Glastonbury. They were even recently on a billboard and in a commercial for Mahou Beer. Cosials looks back on some of Hinds' first shows: "Everything was just so new to us. We've never been in a band before Hinds. So, for real, the first gig that we did together, it was the first-ever time that we went onto a stage and played music, ever... So it's like fucking cool that we're actually living on our music."
Earlier this year, the band released its sophomore LP, I Don't Run, a straightforward, raw, and honest album whose lyrics are as emotional as they are sincere. While writing its lyrics with Perrote, Cosials admits she was afraid at first of sharing so much of her personal life in her art. "Sometimes when you have
The payoff, she adds, is an even more euphoric feeling when she performs her personal material onstage. "I feel more connected, I feel committed 100 percent with what I'm saying and singing and screaming. I really, really, love it."
Between shows and festivals, Hinds has been working on new music this summer and recently shot a music video for an unreleased song that Cosials directed and plans to edit on the road.
For a band that has never visited Miami, let alone performed in Florida, Hinds has more connections to the tropical town than its members know. The Magic City's cool uncle, Iggy Pop, has played the group's music on his BBC Radio 6 Music show, Iggy Confidential, on more than one occasion. The bandmates also recently announced that the 305's very own Mustard Service, which they discovered on Instagram, will join them for 13 dates on their upcoming U.S. tour, including their stop at Gramps Wednesday, October 3. Cosials says she thinks Miamians will get wild at their show, and she's absolutely right. Welcome to Miami, Hinds.
Hinds. With Mustard Service. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $13 to $15 via ticketfly.com.
