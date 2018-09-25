Hinds Lands at Gramps for a Personal, Powerful Miami Debut

Madrid's Hinds is an empowering force to be reckoned with. The bandmates' energy, friendship, and passion for their craft is palpable. The vivacious members of the garage-rock four-piece — consisting of Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar), Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar), Ade Martín (backing vocals, bass), and Amber Grimbergen (drums) — are unapologetically themselves on and off the stage. Their hard work and dedication to their music is apparent. Their fun shows have amassed the most dedicated fans.

But don't expect to leave their shows with your keys, your voice, or your ability to crawl into work the next day. What you can expect, though, are four new best friends and a night where you can leave your inhibitions at the door.

"We all want to have this safety area where everyone is free," Cosials says. She explains that since the beginning, the band has made an effort to provide a fun and welcoming space for concertgoers. The four had been "on the other side" for many years, as part of an audience watching boys perform. It was difficult to find a band with girls onstage in Spain.