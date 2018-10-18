Miami's Ten Best Halloween Parties

The trick for Halloween, which falls on a Wednesday this year, is figuring out how to roll out of bed Thursday morning. The treat is there are plenty of parties happening the weekend preceding October 31, and some offer fat stacks of cash for the best costume. Whether you're re-creating the Rock's iconic '90s turtleneck photo or Britney and Justin's matching denim ensemble on the red carpet, your looks better kill. (Warning: The closer it gets to Halloween, the worse the puns get.)

From Miami Beach to Coral Gables, here are the ten best Halloween parties in Miami-Dade.

Celebrate Halloween with Yelle. Photo by Aleksandra Kingo

1. Halloween With Yelle. It's been a bloody minute since the French pop outfit made its way to the sunny climes of South Florida. If you were stuck behind all of the sweaty heads at Bardot in 2015 during the band's show, you're in luck. Halloween night, Yelle's North American tour will stop at the Ground for an energetic show that even monolingual ghouls will enjoy. Check out the band's newest earworm of a single, "OMG!!!" and get ready to dance till you're dead. 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 plus fees via ticketfly.com.

EXPAND Get your palm and tarot cards read at the Living Room. Photo by Todd Eberle

2. Night of the Glam Dead. Having no Halloween weekend plans will send you to the grave quicker than a South Beach bar tab. Chances are your cold and lifeless body has yet to scheme. Faena will serve up a night of freaky fabulosity at Night of the Glam Dead, a killer bash self-described as "Jane Austen meets zombie apocalypse." Get down to the sounds of Faena's resident DJs, catch a live performance by Key West's Patrick & the Swayzees, and get your palm and tarot cards read in the hotel's creepy Living Room. Nothing screams wicked debauchery like a Miami Beach hotel party. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at the Living Room at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. For reservations, email livingroom@faena.com or call 786-655 -5600. Reservations are required, and table minimums apply.

EXPAND You'll never be as fabulous as Naomi Smalls. Photo by Adam Ouahmane

3. Looks: Monster High. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 contestant Naomi Smalls is taking her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to South Florida for Looks: Monster High. The free party, presented by This Free Life, will include performances by Smalls, Miss Toto, Persephone Von Lips, Fka Twink, Jahsyra Pryce, and Malayah Damore Foxx. The scariest thing that'll happen to you all weekend will be waking up with shame Sunday morning after looking at your bank statement and realizing you've spent a good chunk of cash on alcohol. Luckily, free drinks will flow from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Serve your best Monster High-inspired looks, and murder the dance floor with music by Gami, Loka, and Lxvndr. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tfl.events/mia.

Dai Burger Photo by Oluwaseye

4. Halloweed Town. What's freakier than your most horrifying evil-clown nightmares? It's the traffic heading to South Beach on Halloween weekend. Let those people go, because your admission to Halloweed Town is probably less than what they'll spend on one drink. Miami collective Internet Friends is bringing you a high-quality night in Little Haiti with performances by Dai Burger, Poorgrrrl, Miss Toto, and Keanu Orange. Creep it real on the dance floor with Gami, Loka, and Yazmine. Believe us — you'll be dying to get in. 10 p.m. Friday, October 26, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Little Haiti; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Admission costs $10.

EXPAND Party for a good cause at the Ghoulish Garden Halloween Bash. Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

5. Ghoulish Garden Halloween Bash. Haven't you heard? Ghouls are fools who stay home the weekend before Halloween. Kick off your night of frightful shenanigans at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Friday, October 26, from 8 to 11 p.m. At the Ghoulish Garden Halloween Bash, cauldrons will brew special potions at the open bar, and there will be complimentary bites, brews from Concrete Beach, psychic readings, henna designs, and other diversions. Wear your creepiest looks after dark (but no masks are allowed), and party for a good cause. Proceeds will help Fairchild Garden continue its mission of "exploring, explaining, and conserving the world of tropical plants." 8 p.m., Friday, October 26, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers via nc.fairchildgarden.org/ghoulishpromo.

Will your costume take home the prize? Photo by Alex Markow

6. SAVE's 24th-Annual Halloween Ball. 'Tis the season for glitter, gold, and glamour. The stakes are high at this disco-themed Halloween bash. SAVE's 24th-annual Halloween Ball will award a cool grand in cash and prizes at its costume contest, so don't even think about sporting a costume-store special. The fabulous fete will be hosted by Miami's fiercest queens: Tiffany Fantasia, Tlo Ivy, Noel Leon, Tp Lords, Missy Meyakie Le Paige, and Athena Dion. The first batch of tickets is already sold out, so hurry and use the promo code "Halloween" for $20 off admission, which includes an open bar all night. Live out your disco fantasies, but whatever you do, please don't ride in on a horse. 9 p.m. Friday, October 26, at Olemberg Ballroom, 1700 N. Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 305-751-7283; save.lgbt. Tickets cost $95 to $500 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

Get your skull crushed at Wynwood Fear Factory. Courtesy of DiskoLab

7. Wynwood Fear Factory. Is having your brain explode part of your freaky weekend? If so, continue reading. Wynwood Fear Factory, Miami's highly anticipated two-day music fest, is set to return once again. But this year, it's moved from the open-air RC Cola Plant and will now crush skulls indoors at Mana Wynwood. The stacked lineup features headliners Galantis, RL Grime, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, along with support from Deorro, Duke Dumont, Getter, Keys N Krates, and others. Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 27, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; wynwoodfearfactory.com. Tickets cost $50 to $150 plus fees via tixr.com.

EXPAND Red Light Motel Photo by Veronica Potes/SoundBite Magazine

8. Halloween Town. Want to spook up the festivities with a bit of grime and slime? Look no further than Miami's best rock club, where all of the senses go to die. Churchill's Pub and SoundBite Magazine are teaming up for Halloween Town, a Tim Burton tribute (not to be confused with Halloweed Town, also on this list). The bacchanal will include drag performances by Yoko Oso, Miss Direction, and Helen Degenerate; Halloween movies; a costume contest; and live performances by We Are Monty Official, Bitter Blue Jays, Red Light Motel, Castafellas, Monty, and Ghostflower. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 25, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission costs for $5 for ages 21 and up, $7 for those under 21.

EXPAND It's going down in Wynwood. Photo by Swarm Inc.

9. HalloWYN. It's a vampire! It's a ghost! It's a drunk-ass zombie! Creatures will roam the streets of Wynwood once again at HalloWYN, the neighborhood's official Halloween block party. Now that (we hope) the weather will begin to have mercy on our souls, spending All Hallows' Eve outside with your best ghoulfriends doesn't seem like such a nightmare. Revelers can sink their fangs into grub from more than 20 local food trucks and spend the night dancing under the full moon. Admission to the block party is free, but the first 500 people who RSVP will receive a free Fireball shot from 7 to 9 p.m. Who's ready to crawl into work Thursday morning? 7 p.m Wednesday, October 31, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Happy Halloween, Miami. Adi Adinayev / Courtesy of Link Miami Rebels

10. Paco-ween With Paco Osuna. Watching the sun rise on Space's Terrace is a Miami rite of passage. So if you're looking for real Halloween revelry, this is the place. The goblins behind Link Miami Rebels are bringing techno DJ/producer Paco Osuna across the Atlantic to Miami's best dance club for their hybrid holiday, Paco-ween. If you missed the electronic-music veteran during Miami Music Week 2018, the Space Invaders are here to make sure you don't try that foolishness again. 11 p.m Wednesday, October 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 plus fees via residentadvisor.net.