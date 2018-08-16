Haute Tension Is on Track to Play 31 Consecutive Shows in Dade This Month

Though Miami band Haute Tension's name sounds like it might generate a taut, stressed out vibe, the band formerly known as Mo'Booty actually makes chill, slow surfy riffs stamped with deep and dreamy male vocals. There is, however, some tension in the "noir" sound that recalls long days spent sweating in the tropics, just waiting for something, some mystery requiring a deadpan voiceover, to happen.

The twosome includes photographer and visual artist Monica McGivern, a New Times contributor, on bass and backup vocals, and singer and guitarist Alexandre Merbouti. Michigan native McGivern moved to West Palm Beach and then to Miami to be a part of the contemporary art scene. Merbouti grew up in the Bay Area and France and has been in Miami for ten years. After Merbouti taught McGivern to play bass, they paired their instruments and vocals with a drum machine, and Mo'Booty was birthed.

The two recently revamped their amusing moniker. "We came across a sign in France that said 'Haute Tension,' meaning high voltage, and it kind of stuck with us," Merbouti says of the decision. The band, which just recorded its first LP, also undertook a major challenge this summer: to play every day in August at a different venue in Miami.

It was inspired by the group Thelma and the Sleaze, which did a 29-day tour, "The World's First Intra-City Tour," in Nashville. McGivern contributed footage to the documentary directed by Seth Graves about that experience. The film even won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2017 Nashville Film Fest. Haute Tension decided to take on this same endeavor during the hottest month of the year in Miami with the 31 Days in Dade tour.

"Someone warned me, 'Be careful what you wish for' when I told them what we were doing," Merbouti admits of the plan, "but, so far, it has been really fun to see what happens every day. It has forced me to look at the city differently, especially in the booking stages. In a way, it does feel like a regular tour because of the logistics with different venues every day and loading gear, but at the same time, you don't have to drive hours to different cities, and you get to sleep in your own bed every night."

As a working photographer who covers music events and nightlife, McGivern feels like she's been training for this her whole career. The only difference is, she says, "now there's just more gear involved, and I'm in front of the lens more, rather than behind it," adding, "The tour is a practice in being present and surviving whatever unexpected events come up. I feel tired but can't forget that we chose to do this, and having a choice to do this is an incredible privilege."

So far, McGivern says the band has played in some very Miami places, like Mary's Coin Laundry, a place where, she says, "we normally go after gigs because they're open 24 hours with authentic Cuban food and laundry services." The band played bars like Churchill's Pub, Gramps, and Bar Nancy, and indie spots like a Little Haiti DIY warehouse and the Center for Subtropical Affairs, where, she says, "we sang to a bunch of plants, and some people, too." She's excited to perform tonight at Emerson Dorsch Gallery as part of the Clifton Childree-curated "I See the Spotlight in You" show, and August 25 at Swampspace Gallery for Swampstock, alongside bands Pocket of Lollipops, Worm Serpent Dragon, and others.

This Friday, August 17, the group will perform at an all night, 24-hour long rager at Super Wheels skating rink, the biannual All Night Skate. "We will be playing in the center stage of the rink under the disco balls while people skate around us," Merbouti shares. He says he's "considering investing in wireless gear for a possible guitar solo on wheels... We're really excited because it is one of the biggest nights of the year for them and it's the last weekend of summer for people that go to school." The event will also feature DJ Woozles spinning from his custom surf-board table.

"This is arguably the biggest party of the tour, aside from the album release," McGivern adds, with a nod to their August 31 Sweat Records release party. "There's such a nostalgia factor to roller skating, especially at a place like Super Wheels, which Miami locals will remember as Hot Wheels."

Though the two usually record their music with drummer Cody Mentelos, he doesn't tour. So they snagged superstar drummer Nabedi Osorio of The State Of, Afrobeta, and Nu Deco. Merbouti says, "Nabedi is down for anything and it has been great playing with her... She also makes great pizza." McGivern calls her a "rockstar" (and agrees about the great pizza part). Mentelos will rejoin the band at their album release at Sweat. "The drum breakdown in our single 'What Would You Say' was written by Cody," McGivern shares, "and it's one of my favorite moments on the album. I have to dance to that part whenever I hear it."

Haute Tension has also booked a Wednesday night residency at Gramps' Pizza Tropical happy hour. Though it was originally going to be just part of the tour, owner Adam Gersten loved the idea and is booking them weekly during that time slot. The first of these happy hours featured the ethereal sounds of Dracula and DJ Lindsey Mills who spun Brazilian subtropicalia selections. "We've had great responses so far, but you really can't go wrong with live music, cheap drinks, and good pizza," McGivern says.

After the 31 Days in Dade tour wraps, the band will hit the road for St. Petersburg, Florida, where the group will play a huge party September 7 at the spot where it recorded its upcoming album with Yoko Phono Recording. On September 8, a big album-release show will take place at Bumblefest in West Palm Beach.

For the full list of tour dates, visit hautetensionband.com/tour.