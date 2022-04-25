The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: BabyTron, Jxdn, Koffee, and More

This week, the internet's favorite rapper, BabyTron, stops at the Spot Wynwood; TikToker-turned-pop-punk-singer Jxdn takes the stage at Revolution Live; and Jamaican pop singer Koffee brings her Gifted Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 25

Jesica Dwek: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Musicians' Forum: 7 p.m., Free. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Tuesday, April 26

Diana Krall: 8 p.m., $50-$145. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Jxdn: 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, April 27

Archila and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Jacob Collier: 7 p.m., $28. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Koffee: 8 p.m., $35-$65. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Thursday, April 28

Earth Beat: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Elton John: 8 p.m., $65.50-$245.50. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Konflikt: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Malas and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Nowhere,Nowhere: With Poorstacy, Carolesdaughter, Guccihighwaters, and Snarls., 7 p.m., $25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Ordinary Boys: 8 p.m., Free. Lost Boy, 157 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-7303, lostboydrygoods.com.

Friday, April 29

Abysmal Lord: With Ejecutador, Arkheion, and Mental State., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Beth Hart: 8:30 p.m., $38-$42.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Bleu Clair: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Carry Nation: With Mystic Bill and Alexx in Chainss., 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

El Kimiko: 9 p.m., $60-$120. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Emanuel Satie: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Etienne Charles: 7 p.m., $25-$40. Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-708-4610, bahlt.org.

Hot Pot: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jesse Jackson and Rick Moon: 8 p.m., $15. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

MK, Lee Foss, and Dombresky: 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Monolink: With Colyn., 5 p.m.-3 a.m., $20-$100. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Pavlo: 8 p.m., $42.06. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Redbird Ramblers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

S3quenc3 Pre-Party: With Leon Vynehall , Danny Daze, and Danyelino., 11 p.m., $15-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sean Paul: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Saturday, April 30

Alan Walker: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

America: 8:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

BabyTron: 7 p.m., $25-$30. The Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017, facebook.com/thespotwynwood.

CamelPhat and Chelina Manuhutu: 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

David Hohme: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Deadmau5: 11:45 p.m., $65. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Deana Martin: 9 p.m., $100-$125. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, 305-932-6200, jwturnberry.com.

An Evening of Motown: With Inversion Vocal Ensemble., 7:30 p.m., $25. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW Seventh Ave, Miami.

Hamish & Toby: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

JP Soars: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Juan Luis Guerra: 8 p.m., $55.24-$295.24. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Limp Bizkit: With Scowl, Wargasm, and $not, 7:30 p.m., $65-$135. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Martin Ikin: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Nu Deco Ensemble: With Robert Glasper., 8 p.m., $35-$95. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Ritual: With Just M3 RC, Sean Bauzay, Shayne Pimple, and others., 11:59 p.m., Free-$30. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Rudy La Scala: 9 p.m., $80-$100. Paseo de las Artes, 1000 NW 42nd Ave., Doral, 305-831-6826, paseodelasartes.net.

S3quenc3: With Ashley Venom, Chaos in the CBD, Coffintexts, Daizy, Danny Daze, and others., 5 p.m.-3 a.m., $10-$30. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Tiësto: 8 p.m., $100-$150. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tilt: 9 p.m., Free. Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami, 305-669-8577, bougiesbar.com.

Willy Chirino: 8 p.m., $50-$60. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Young Musicians Unite Benefit Concert: 7:30 p.m., $150-$2,500. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and Kodak Black: 7 p.m., $75-$269. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Sunday, May 1

Adam Ten: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Efeezy: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Festival of Praise: With Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, and Hezekiah Walker, 6 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Ghanaian Djembe and Weedie Braimah: 3 p.m., $25-$40. Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-708-4610, bahlt.org.

Simon Phillips: With Greg Howe, Ernest Tibbs and Otmaro Ruiz., 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.