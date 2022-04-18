The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Latto, Blu Anxxiety, III Joints, and More

This week, rapper Latto hits the stage at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, things get hazy when III Joints returns to Space Park, and synth-punk outfit Blu Anxxiety stops at Gramps.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 18

Camilo Molina: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lil Durk: 8 p.m., $25-$69.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Tuesday, April 19

John Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, April 20

4/20 at the Joint: With Danny Towers, Boobie Lootaveli, Micro, Arnoldisdead, and others., 10 a.m.-11 p.m., $4.20-$24.20. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Axatipe and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

III Joints: With Dude Skywalker, Ms. Mada, Malone, Layla Benitez, Jan Anthony, and others., 3 p.m., $10-$20. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

International Peter Tosh Day: 7 p.m., $15-$125. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., $39-$139. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Nestor Del Prado: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rhythm Portal: With Kat Dahlia., 7:30 p.m., $30-$40. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Yamandu Costa: 8 p.m., $55-$200. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Thursday, April 21

Bita: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Dan + Shay: With the Band Camino and Ingrid Andress, 8 p.m., $50-$125. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Freakbox: With Shaun Reeves and Basti., 11 p.m., $15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Gafieira Rio Miami: 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Jael: 9 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Kursa and K.L.O.: With DiceMan., 8 p.m., $15-$35. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Mark Small Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ñengo Flow: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Obscene: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Paloma and Rader: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Paramida: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Stars of Flamenco: With Mercedes Ruíz, María Moreno, and Eduardo Guerrero., 8 p.m., $25-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Friday, April 22

Afro Roots Fest: With Cortadito, Jude Papaloko, PanAfrik, and others., 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Bòfré: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Bresh Miami: With Ozuna., 11 p.m., $20-$40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Carlos Souffront: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Claptone and Sonny Fodera: 11 p.m., $15-$70. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Colin Hay: 8 p.m., $44.50-$64.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Detroit In Effect and Sansibar: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

EleMenTrio: 8 p.m., $32-$57. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Kaskade: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Kyle Watson: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Latto: With Saucy Santana, Kali, and Asianae, 7 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Man on Man: 8:30 p.m., $15-$18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Nick County & the Coin of Gold Band: With Ana Paz, Corey Perez, Rick Moon, Jacques, and others., 7 p.m., $15-$20. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Regard: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Rick Ross: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Señorita Dayana: 8 p.m., $40-$70. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Shawna: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Who: 8 p.m., $107-$407. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Saturday, April 23

Adult.: With Kontravoid and Spike Helli., 8:30 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Afro Roots Fest: With Sinkane, Dayme Arocena, and Son Mandinga., 7 p.m., $30-$37. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Alejo: 9 p.m., $30. Casa Tiki, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-817-2926, casatiki.com.

Cash Cash: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Damian Lazarus: With Steve Bug, DJ Three, and Öona Dahl., 11 p.m., $15-$80. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Denise King Jazz Quintet: 6 p.m., $30-$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Escape the Fate: 6 p.m., $23-$28. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Fetty Wap: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Gian Marco: 8 p.m., $59-$149. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Jeremy Olander: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jimi Jules: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leebo: With Tottywat., 8 p.m., $15-$45. Proper, 3406 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-998-6115, byproper.com.

Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $70. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Manny Swagg: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Rowee: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Ryan Elliott: With Taimur., 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Severed+Said: With Night Foundation and Dania Sixto., 8 p.m., $10. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Solid Brass: A Chicago Tribute: 8 p.m., $29.91-$43.93. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Steve Hackett: 7:30 p.m., $52.75-$92.75. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Sweet Lizzy Project and Osamu y Yory: 9 p.m., $35. Paseo de las Artes, 1000 NW 42nd Ave., Doral, 305-831-6826, paseodelasartes.net.

Van Morrison: 8 p.m., $55-$235. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Yousef: 11 p.m., $5. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Sunday, April 24

Blu Anxxiety: 8:30 p.m., $12-$14. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Disco, I Love You Pool Party: With Nick Monaco, Eveava, and Vakdevii., 2-8 p.m., $10-$40. The Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, 363 NE 61st St., Miami, 786-766-7334, mcidvenues.com.

Five Venoms: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Miami Music Project: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Telly Leung: 7 p.m., $52-$57. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Van Morrison: 8 p.m., $55-$235. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Xavier Wulf: 7 p.m., $30-$45. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.