The Ten Best Halloween Parties in Miami

Few cities do Halloween better than Miami. We're a party city, after all. And while the spookiness of Salem eludes the Magic City, we certainly know how to have a good time.
First, the bad news: Halloween falls on a Monday this year. The good news? Venues and party promoters are making up for it by hosting events from Friday through Monday. This year you'll encounter everything from a massive rave at the edge of Hialeah to a cataclysmic perreo in Little Haiti.
If Texas mom Jamie Gooch (yes, that's her real name) is right about Hocus Pocus 2 being the work of Satan
, please nobody let her know what's going down in Miami for Halloween weekend. Get ready to enjoy a hellish good time.
The Black Market Horror Fest
Revolution Live's monthly event series, the Black Market, is going big for Halloween weekend with two nights of scares. Dubbed a Horror Fest, the event features a haunted house, a costume contest, and, of course, vendors. Ghouls and goblins can enjoy live music by Jacuzzi Boys, the Haunt, Headfoam, Real People, Devalued, Foxgloves, and more. There are also performances by Dasha Sweetwaters, Sin Silva, Opal Am Rah, and others. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; theblackmarketmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via shotgun.live.
Hocus Pocus
Returning for a second edition, Hocus Pocus promises three days of beats at Factory Town. The festival, presented by Link Miami Rebels, offers a lineup that includes Gorgon City, Jamie Jones, Damian Lazarus, Fisher, Loco Dice, and Claptone. Make sure to bring your costume A-game because the best costume wins a yearlong pass to Club Space. 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Hialeah. Tickets cost $82.11 to $225.93 via dice.fm.
Fright Bass
What's that rumbling in the distance? It's probably DJs AC Slater and Habstrakt, who are in town hosting Fright Bass at Oasis Wynwood. Also on the bill are Taiki Nulight, Jack Beats, and Wenzday. The party is presented by Night Bass Records, Slater's imprint that focuses on house, bass, grime, UK garage, and dubstep. 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $32.50 to $100 via oasismiami.tixr.com.
Forbidden
Located at the SLS South Beach, Hyde Beach delivers poolside beats for Forbidden, its Friday-night Halloween shindig. Featuring sounds by Amal Nemer, Anna De Ferran, Barrios, Hakuna, and SVP, the party is set to help you kick off the Halloween weekend right with bone-chilling beats all night long. If you want to ball out, the venue offers garden tables and cabanas starting at $600 for four people. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, October 28, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sbe.com. Tickets cost $20 via forbidden.eventbrite.com.
Zedd
Russian-born, German-bred DJ and producer Zedd kicks off Story's American Horror Story weekend on Friday. Born Anton Zaslavski, Zedd conquered the dance-music scene during the EDM boom of the 2010s, when his 2021 single "Clarity" pushed him to mainstream success. Other hits under his belt include "Stay the Night" and "The Middle," as well as his Ariana Grande collaboration "Break Free." 11 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $75 via story.tixr.com.
Fear Dimension
Local event promoter Minimax has spent most of the year putting on secret parties around the city, and it will be no different during Halloween. Fear Dimension will scare partygoers at a yet-to-be-announced location. The party will feature two rooms curated by Stranger Than and Un_Mute, with the lineup featuring Jan Blomqvist, Stravroz, Cap, and others. 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, October 29, at a secret location; minimaxevents.com. Tickets cost $40 to $90 via shotgun.live.
A Nightmare in Amsterdam
Presented by Euphoricstacy and Party Blvd, A Nightmare in Amsterdam promises to be a night filled with house and techno beats. The rave lineup includes sets by Jaiio and Anoaiii. Costumes are encouraged, so perhaps you can find some inspiration from the Dutch capital's red-light district. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via shotgun.live.
Un Perreo Apocalíptico
How would you celebrate the end of the world? Party collective Perreo del Futuro hopes you'll do so with un tremendo
party. On Saturday, it hosts Un Perreo Apocalíptico at Supernatural Haus. Expect sets from Xtranjera, Saturnsarii, Juanny Depp, and Coffintexts, as well as performances by Morphine Love and Satana Rituals. The event is also being touted as a Hurricane Fiona fundraiser to help grassroots aid organizations in Puerto Rico. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, October 29, at Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami; queerparties.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40 via shotgun.live.
Tokischa
What's scarier than demonic spirits? Well, if you ask conservatives, it's probably Tokischa, the Dominican dembow artist and rapper who has anointed herself "la Santa Popola
" (Saint Pussy, for you monolinguists). Recently, she collaborated with the Queen of Pop, Madonna, on a rework of the latter's 2005 single "Hung Up." Don't let Karens know that Tokischa and Madonna make out while exploring el bajo mundo
(the underworld) in the video. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 30, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 at 11miami.tixr.com.
John Summit and Mason Collective
Because Halloween falls on a Monday this year, most parties are taking place on Friday and Saturday. Luckily, Club Space will be holding down the fort on the actual night for revelers who either don't work or don't care enough about their employment status. Chicago producer John Summit and British trio Mason Collective are set to turn Monday night into an all-out rager. 10 p.m. Monday, October 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $26.45 to $93.68 via dice.fm.