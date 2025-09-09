 One Link Music Festival Will Take Over Bayfront Park in October | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

One Link Music Festival Will Take Over Bayfront Park in October

The event will happen in October during Miami Carnival Weekend featuring Machel Montano, Mavado, Shenseea, Masicka, and more.
September 9, 2025
Image: Picture of Jamaican singer Mavado on stage holding a microphone.
Mavado is one of the artists who will perform at the One Link Music Festival. Mavado press photo.
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

One Link Music Festival will amplify the celebrations of Caribbean culture around Miami Carnival week with a three-day event next month. On Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, Bayfront Park will become the epicenter of Afrobeat, Dancehall, Soca, and Caribbean music, reuniting some of the genre's heavy hitters. Additional pre-events and after-parties will happen around town from October 9 to 13.

Machel Montano, Mavado, Shenseea, Masicka, Dexta Daps, 450, Skinny Fabulous, Klassik Frescobar, Nailah Blackman, and Lady Lava are some of the artists who will perform live at the festival. The event will be hosted by DJ and MC Walshy Fire, local radio legend Papa Keith from 103.5 the Beat, and entertainer Patrick the Hype Man.

"We're thrilled to bring the world's biggest acts to Miami Carnival Weekend and create a multi-night journey that celebrates music, heritage, and community," says Tagyei Belinfante, One Music Festival Co-Producer, in a press release sent to New Times. "Our goal is to offer a festival experience that's more than just performances; it's a cultural connection, a night-to-night celebration you won't soon forget."
Besides the live performances at Bayfront Park, there will be satellite events, including Touchdown Miami on October 9, with sounds by DJ Stakz, Lord Hype, and Travis World; After Effex on October 12 with Jazzy T, HMV, and Dutty Dex; and finally Takeoff, happening on October 13 with Chromatic and more artists to be announced. All the aforementioned events will take place at the Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach.

Originally, Carnival is celebrated in Brazil in February, before Lent, every year. In South Florida, Miami Carnival celebrations happen in October, the week before Columbus Day, to celebrate Caribbean culture. The festivities expand beyond the One Link Music Festival; a full list of official activities can be found on miamicarnival.org.

One Link Music Festival. With Machel Montano, Mavado, Shenseea, Masicka, and more. 3 p.m. Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com ; 305-358-7550. Tickets start at $171 via onelinkmusicfestival.com.
Image: Flor Franceschetti
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Flor Franceschetti: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

Local Music

Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

By Flor Franceschetti
Image: Review: Garbage Brought their Final North American Headline Tour to South Florida

Concert Reviews

Review: Garbage Brought their Final North American Headline Tour to South Florida

By Flor Franceschetti and Michele Eve Sandberg
Image: Neoperreo Singer Isabella Lovestory Isn't Afraid of Labels

Latin Music

Neoperreo Singer Isabella Lovestory Isn't Afraid of Labels

By Jose D. Duran
Image: Hocus Pocus Announces Lineup

Local Music

Hocus Pocus Announces Lineup

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: Hocus Pocus Announces Lineup

Local Music

Hocus Pocus Announces Lineup

By Osvaldo Espino
Image: Neoperreo Singer Isabella Lovestory Isn't Afraid of Labels

Latin Music

Neoperreo Singer Isabella Lovestory Isn't Afraid of Labels

By Jose D. Duran
Image: Review: Garbage Brought their Final North American Headline Tour to South Florida

Concert Reviews

Review: Garbage Brought their Final North American Headline Tour to South Florida

By Flor Franceschetti and Michele Eve Sandberg
Image: Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

Local Music

Inside Churchill's Triumphant Reopening

By Flor Franceschetti
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation