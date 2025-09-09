One Link Music Festival Will Take Over Bayfront Park in October

One Link Music Festival will amplify the celebrations of Caribbean culture around Miami Carnival week with a three-day event next month. On Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, Bayfront Park will become the epicenter of Afrobeat, Dancehall, Soca, and Caribbean music, reuniting some of the genre's heavy hitters. Additional pre-events and after-parties will happen around town from October 9 to 13.
Machel Montano, Mavado, Shenseea, Masicka, Dexta Daps, 450, Skinny Fabulous, Klassik Frescobar, Nailah Blackman, and Lady Lava are some of the artists who will perform live at the festival. The event will be hosted by DJ and MC Walshy Fire, local radio legend Papa Keith from 103.5 the Beat, and entertainer Patrick the Hype Man.
"We're thrilled to bring the world's biggest acts to Miami Carnival Weekend and create a multi-night journey that celebrates music, heritage, and community," says Tagyei Belinfante, One Music Festival Co-Producer, in a press release sent to New Times. "Our goal is to offer a festival experience that's more than just performances; it's a cultural connection, a night-to-night celebration you won't soon forget."
Besides the live performances at Bayfront Park, there will be satellite events, including Touchdown Miami on October 9, with sounds by DJ Stakz, Lord Hype, and Travis World; After Effex on October 12 with Jazzy T, HMV, and Dutty Dex; and finally Takeoff, happening on October 13 with Chromatic and more artists to be announced. All the aforementioned events will take place at the Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach.
Originally, Carnival is celebrated in Brazil in February, before Lent, every year. In South Florida, Miami Carnival celebrations happen in October, the week before Columbus Day, to celebrate Caribbean culture. The festivities expand beyond the One Link Music Festival; a full list of official activities can be found on miamicarnival.org.
One Link Music Festival. With Machel Montano, Mavado, Shenseea, Masicka, and more. 3 p.m. Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com ; 305-358-7550. Tickets start at $171 via onelinkmusicfestival.com.