Hocus Pocus Announces Lineup

It's that time of year again when Miami's ghouls, goblins, and ravers gather under the neon lights: the 2025 edition of Hocus Pocus at Factory Town has officially unveiled its lineup.
This year's headliners are nothing short of massive. Leading the charge is the high priestess of hard techno, Sara Landry, alongside British electronic titans Disclosure, who will return with another high-energy DJ set. Canadian house favorite Blond:ish, fresh off her first Ibiza residency at Pacha, will also take the stage, as will Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture, melodic masters Adriatique, and OVO affiliate Gordo, best known for his work with Drake. Together, they'll command five different stages across three stacked days of music.
The undercard is equally impressive. House music legends Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, Mahmut Orhan, Damian Lazarus, and Jamie Jones add serious weight to the lineup. Rising talents are also getting their shine, including Afro house force Nitefreak, Liverpool's Sosa, groove-heavy selector Josh Baker, and Dutch standout Prunk.
As always, Miami's own scene is well represented. Local favorites and Space residents such as Berrakita, Sinopoli, Malone, Cole Knight, and Layla Benitez will bring the homegrown flavor that has long been central to Hocus Pocus' identity.
Once again,, the lineup has a variety of acts for everyone to enjoy,, whether you love mainstream bangers, techno heavyweights, or up-and-coming house acts.
But beyond the music, this year feels different. For the first time, Hocus Pocus will operate without the backing of Link Miami Rebels and Club Space — the powerhouse team that helped shape Factory Town's identity. Fans were quick to notice that the new posters omitted the LMR branding, a change that comes in the wake of the group's ongoing legal battle with Insomniac over Factory Town.
Hocus Pocus has always been more than just a festival; it's been a rite of passage for Miami's younger rave generation. With Insomniac still at the helm, the lineup clearly delivers on expectations. The only question left is whether the festival can run as seamlessly as it has in years past, or if the absence of Link Miami Rebels will mark the start of a new era for Hocus.
Hocus Pocus 2025. 7 p.m. Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami; factorytown.com.Tickets cost $120 to $250 via dice.fm